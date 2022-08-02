Report details Alaska demographics hurt most by 2021 spike in drug-overdose deaths

Read on alaskareporter.com
Local groups step up prevention efforts as drug overdose deaths rise in Alaska
Alaska’s percentage increase in drug overdose deaths was the highest of any state in the U.S. last year, from 146 deaths in 2020 to 254 in 2021 — a nearly 73 percent jump. Those numbers track with a continuing trend of increasing overdose deaths since 2018, according to a recent report from the Alaska Department of Health.
Anchorage PD to reevaluate its policy on officers carrying Narcan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle said this week that the police department will reconsider its longstanding policy of officers not carrying naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose that might otherwise be fatal. His statement comes as the Anchorage Police...
'We can't tell how much is manufactured': How much fentanyl is not getting seized in Arizona?
PHOENIX — The cost is thousands upon thousands of lives. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the country, and Arizona is a shipment hub. "We have seized drugs that were intended to supply every state in the United States," said Cheri Oz, special agent in charge at the Phoenix DEA.
Anchorage, Alaska Declares State of Homelessness a Humanitarian Crisis and is Awarded Funding
Since the closure of the Sullivan Arena and other emergency shelters set up as a result of COVID-19, Anchorage representatives have witnessed what they call a “humanitarian crisis on our streets” unfold. A recent news release stated intentions to spend millions of dollars on housing and shelter, which...
KELOLAND TV
Fentanyl deaths rise, while life-saving tool remains illegal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly. In...
Alaska Fisheries Report August 4, 2022
Davis Hovey’s report on this year’s Norton Sound king crab fishery, Brian Venua’s story on Chignik meeting its sockeye escapement goal this year, and Raegan Miller’s piece about abalone enhancement.
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage
Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
Huts and public use cabins are an economic opportunity for Alaska
Growing up hiking and skiing in Alaska’s backcountry gave Mackenzie Barnwell a love of Alaska’s wilderness and a solid foundation for a career in outdoor recreation. Barnwell is the Executive Director of the Alaska Huts Association (Alaska Huts), and part of a collaborative group of outdoor advocates working to increase recreation opportunities in Alaska. This includes creating new trails and lodging while improving existing assets to benefit Alaskans and visitors alike.
Swine flu investigated in West Virginia after people sickened at fair
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Several people that handled swine at the Jackson County Fair have developed a flu-like illness with respiratory symptoms and fever, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH). The DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating the cases. The […]
There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report
There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
Alaska Athletes Will Push Their Limits in IRONMAN Alaska
A triathlete begins the swim leg of the Aukeman Sprint Triathlon last Sunday at Auke Lake. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday one of the hardest athletic events around the world will begin on the shores of Auke Lake in Juneau with a cannon blast that will signify the first official full IRONMAN race in Alaska.
Gas Prices On Kenai Peninsula Highest Average On Alaska Road System
AAA is reporting that, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined ten cents to $4.11 while Alaska’s statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is at $5.03. The statewide average for regular gasoline yesterday was $5.05, $5.14 a week ago, $5.55 a month ago, and $3.65 a year ago. Prices locally are a different story as residents of the Kenai Peninsula are paying the highest gas price in the state on the road system currently, and they have remained relatively unchanged in the past month.
Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with a showing of “The Jolson Story.” The art deco theater became the centerpiece of the downtown historic district. But the last movie was shown over 40 years ago, and the building has sat vacant for nearly half that time. The building’s current owners say bringing the building back to a usable venue after sitting vacant for more than 15 years is too costly, among other problems, and its use as a single screen movie theater is an outmoded business model. Instead, building owners Derrick Chang and Terence Chang said in statement earlier this year that they will attempt to salvage the impressive artwork inside the building and the iconic 4th Avenue art deco neon sign and incorporate them in a new $200 million redevelopment plan for the block that will include housing, office space, a hotel, retail and entertainment venues.
Polio virus found in another New York county, officials say
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- New York health officials say they have detected the polio virus in wastewater samples in another county, just days after the virus was found in Rockland County. The virus in Rockland County was discovered last month. It was the first time the polio virus was found...
Win Gruening: What Alaska and America need now
The recent passing of Rep. Don Young, our state’s longest-serving member of Congress, was a gut-punch to all Alaskans. His seniority as Dean of the House and years of experience served Alaska well. He was undeniably unique and his replacement will have big shoes to fill. The August special...
2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown Anchorage
Subsea fiber project aims to improve internet speeds for Aleutian Islands. Channel 2 NewsHourConnecting to the internet in rural Alaska is difficult, but that’s slowly changing as more telecommunication companies invest in infrastructure for higher-speed connections. Updated: 4 hours ago. One of the biggest challenges to growth in Anchorage’s...
Bronson’s pick for top Anchorage librarian declines job, leaving controversial deputy director in charge
Three months after Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced a new pick to lead the city’s library system, officials say Robert Hudson will not be taking the job after all. Bronson nominated Hudson in April to take the top job at the library from the controversial acting director, Judy Eledge.
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Alaska has near record-high job count as people find work closer to home
(The Center Square) - Thousands of people used to make the pilgrimage to Alaska every summer to make high wages in the state's seasonal industries like fisheries and tourism. The booming economy in the lower 48 has slowed that migration in recent years, leaving the state with near-record high vacancies, according to statistics from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Fishing for bears in Alaska's wild
KING SALMON, Alaska — Are you lucky enough to be traveling to Alaska this year? I am. If you are too, we’ll be two of an estimated 2.3 million visitors — cruise passengers, fishermen and independent travelers — heading north to “America’s Last Frontier.” After spending two years isolating at home, I’m more than ready for another trip to the 50th state. More than twice as large as Texas, Alaska has it all: mountains, glaciers, rivers, lakes, coastal bays, forests, tundra, even active volcanoes.
