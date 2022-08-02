Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ to open 60th New York Film Festival (NYFF)

Film at Lincoln Center announces James Gray’s Armageddon Time as a Main Slate selection of the 60th New York Film Festival, playing at Alice Tully Hall on October 12. The premiere has been designated a special 60th anniversary screening event celebrating the history of the festival, featuring Gray and cast in attendance, along with NYFF filmmakers and supporters who have been integral to the festival’s success.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO