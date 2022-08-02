Read on www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Fan Favorite Restaurant Closing This WeekendGreyson FChandler, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."
Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Land Both LeBron And Bronny James
LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instantly transformed the Lakers' fortune. Signing with the team all the way back in 2018, the Lakers went from being a lottery team to a championship contender in a year. Not only that, LBJ even led the team all the way to...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Admitted He Was Afraid To Face Clyde Drexler In 1992 Finals: "He Played A Lot Like Me, Lot Of Speed, Athleticism, Could Handle The Ball, Make Plays."
The Chicago Bulls had one of the most memorable runs in NBA history during the 90s, dominating the league throughout most of the decade, winning six championships in the span of eight years. Michael Jordan and co. took the team to the top of the league after years of struggles...
Mavs Donuts: 'Skinny' Luka Doncic; Durant Meets with Nets Owner on Trade
On the anniversary of birth of the NBA, Dallas Mavs Donuts ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."
One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent
On August 2, NBA veteran James Johnson still remains as a free agent. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In LaMarcus Aldridge
Report links the Heat with five-time All-NBA player
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns are signing Ish Wainwright to a two-way contract.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
On August 4, Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he won the 2014 Rookie of The Year Award. In addition to the 76ers, the 30-year-old...
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
Yardbarker
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s
HOUSTON —Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. No one answer will ever determine who is the greatest player in NBA history. But the consensus believes that Michael Jordan is the greatest player in league history. Jordan's debate for the "GOAT" title goes beyond his 6-0 NBA Finals...
New Dallas Mavericks Star Sends Out A Tweet
On Thursday, Christian Wood sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks after being traded from the Houston Rockets.
Comments / 0