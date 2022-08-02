ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."

Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."

One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent

On August 2, NBA veteran James Johnson still remains as a free agent. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. He...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year

On August 4, Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he won the 2014 Rookie of The Year Award. In addition to the 76ers, the 30-year-old...
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s

HOUSTON —Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. No one answer will ever determine who is the greatest player in NBA history. But the consensus believes that Michael Jordan is the greatest player in league history. Jordan's debate for the "GOAT" title goes beyond his 6-0 NBA Finals...
