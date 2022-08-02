Read full article on original website
Viva Satire!
9d ago
Alex Jones like so many other is human refuse, in addition to Trump, Taylor Greene, Boebert, Gaetz...
SMARTALECK
9d ago
We should also be concerned with the people who follow these Alex Jones types and threaten the lives of those who have been victimized. The penalties should be just as harsh for them if we are ever going to bring sanety back to society
Tommy Athens
9d ago
Thankfully he only has about 10 listeners left who stand out in a corn field with a shortwave radio to hear him 🤣
Hours before the Albuquerque killings suspect was publicly identified, CNN reporters were inside his home. Here's what happened
Authorities have arrested 51-year-old Muhammad Syed as a suspect in the killings of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, they said Tuesday -- slayings that along with two other killings of Muslim men in recent months have put the city's Islamic community on edge.
Mom who confronted Alex Jones says he slipped her a note at trial
Scarlett Lewis, whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, says Alex Jones slipped her an apology note in court.
Hundreds of tips helped police identify and charge 'primary suspect' in killings of Muslim men, police say. Now they're searching for motive
Hundreds of tips poured in after Albuquerque police sounded an alarm about the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in the city, leading to an arrest, authorities said Tuesday.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago
The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
Arrest made in brutal 1982 killing of a California teenager, officials say
A 75-year-old man was arrested last week and charged in the 1982 rape and murder of a teenage girl in California after DNA connected him to the scene, officials announced Tuesday.
Law enforcement association warns agents of criminal exposure after Secret Service shares personal cell phone numbers with investigators
The professional association that advocates for federal law enforcement agents warned members of the US Secret Service Tuesday that their personal phone numbers the agency recently released "will likely be used" in a criminal investigation, according to a copy of a letter sent to agents and obtained by CNN.
'He might go to jail': Former prosecutor on Trump's legal jeopardy
Bianna Golodryga speaks with former Acting US Solicitor General Neal Katyal on the unprecedented FBI search of Donald Trump’s home in Florida, and what could be the next steps for the Department of Justice.
These documents are 'Rosetta Stone' of FBI's Mar-a-Lago search, Honig says
CNN’s Elie Honig breaks down what we know and what we don’t know surrounding the FBI search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Suspect in the killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque makes his first court appearance
The man accused of fatally shooting two Muslim men in Albuquerque appeared in court for the first time Wednesday as investigators continued to search for a motive and probe whether he's connected to two other killings.
Nebraska teen and mother facing charges in abortion-related case that involved obtaining their Facebook messages
A Nebraska mother and her 18-year-old daughter are facing multiple charges in a case that involved police obtaining Facebook messages between the two that authorities allege show evidence of an illegal self-managed medication abortion, as well as a plan to hide the remains.
Man who allegedly threatened to detonate bomb near US Capitol to be released from jail
Floyd Ray Roseberry, who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol almost one year ago, will be released from jail after a judge determined Thursday that he was suffering side effects from improper medication at the time of the incident.
'Never seen anything like this': Violent posts increase online after FBI Mar-a-Lago search
The number of online posts advocating violence increased following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and that has some people worried. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation
The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN.
An armed suspect who tried to enter the FBI's Cincinnati office is dead after standoff with authorities, officials say
A law enforcement standoff with a man who attempted to breach the FBI's field office in Cincinnati on Thursday has ended with the suspect dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
How the extraordinary FBI search of Mar-a-Lago was covered across the media landscape
Reporters who cover sensitive beats sometimes have a sense when big news is about to break. But not this time.
Suspect in killings of 2 Muslim men in Albuquerque is described as volatile by community members and police reports
Muhammad Syed, the suspect arrested this week in connection with killings of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, had previous run-ins with authorities that included domestic violence arrests and had appeared volatile to others, according to police reports and CNN interviews with community members.
Man convicted in 2008 murders of his daughters sentenced to life in prison without parole
Yaser Abdel Said was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of capital murder in the 2008 killings of his two daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, according to a news release from the office of Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot.
