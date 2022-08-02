Read on harlanonline.com
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
KCCI.com
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as number of COVID-19 patients decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. While...
WQAD
Tax-Free Holiday in Iowa, Illinois: When to shop, what school supplies qualify
MOLINE, Ill. — After a hot and seemingly all-too-short summer, students across the Quad Cities area are heading back to the classroom. The costs of sending a student to school are adding up this year due to the rising cost of clothing, shoes and school supplies. Families are expected to spend an average of $864 per student this year, according to the National Retail Federation, and the cost of school supplies and dorm essentials adds up to $1,199 on average for families with a college student.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Radio Iowa
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Extended dryness impacting southern Iowa crops
A southwest Iowa farmer says they are in need of rain. “We are seeing some cracks in our fields that are three quarters of an inch wide,” said Ray Gaesser of Corning. Gaesser tells Brownfield the first week of July was the last time they received any moisture. “We’ve definitely taken a yield cut this last week with the heat and the soils drying out.”
siouxlandnews.com
Data shows rural Iowa is being hit harder by inflation
A new study shows rural Iowa is being hit harder by inflation. “No matter what we have to buy, if it's impacted by energy or trucking, especially, the prices are just way higher than anything we’ve ever seen," says Steve Swenka, a farmer from Tiffin. The author of the...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
kiwaradio.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Snow From October To March And Wintertime Lows Of -40
Statewide Iowa — As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast...
klkntv.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era
Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Friends and neighbors of the three people killed while camping last month gathered in a Cedar Falls park Tuesday night to honor Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green says the celebration of life service wasn’t just for those in attendance, but for the Schmidt’s nine-year-old son Arlo who survived the attack. Tyler Schmidt’s aunt thanked the community for focusing on the joy Tyler and his family spread in the community, then she read a statement from Tyler's parents, who were home with Arlo. Authorities say a 23-year-old Nebraska man shot the three Schimdts to death in the campground at Maquoketa Caves State Park, then took his own life.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
