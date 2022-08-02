ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1440 WROK

Don’t Drive High Because IL State Police Are Searching For You

By Double T
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1440wrok.com

Comments / 0

Related
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy