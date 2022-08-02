Three Republicans who impeached Trump vie to keep their seats in Tuesday's primaries

Read on wbch.com
New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden
As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
NBC News
As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'
Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."July 27, 2022.
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Democratic wins, and Trump’s influence, set Republicans back in Washington and across the campaign trail
A tough week for Republicans is now worse for Sen. McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP concerns that former President Trump chose primary candidates with an eye toward loyalty instead of electability are now being proven. Republican Senate primary candidates backed by Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia are trailing their opponents. On Capitol Hill, McConnell was outmaneuvered by Senate Democrats following a reconciliation agreement between Sen. Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Schumer (D-N.Y.).July 29, 2022.
Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
NBC News
‘Blame laid at Trump’s feet’ if Republican candidates lose midterms, Heye says
Faiz Shakir, adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, says it is a “fundamental turnout question” for Democrats in the upcoming midterms. “If people showed up, we’d be fine.” Low turnout in the primaries could be a predictor for poor results in the future. July 25, 2022.
Virginia Republican calls on Democrat congresswoman to sell chips stock after major vote
A Republican candidate for Congress called on her incumbent Democrat opponent to sell her stock in a semiconductor company after her vote on a major bill boosting the industry. Virginia Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans put out a press release calling on Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., to dump her Nvidia...
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Opinion: 1/6 Testimony and Jumping into GOP Primaries Backfires on Dems
According to nationwide primary results, Trump-backed candidates dominate the scene. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from, and linked directly to, the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
Donald Trump, power broker: Primaries show he retains a degree of control over Republicans
As in primaries past, the Trump movement Tuesday took a few lumps, but it also won nominations for many partisans in Michigan and Arizona especially.
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll
Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Trump-backed candidate Lake wins Republican nod for Arizona governor
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kari Lake, a former news anchor who has embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud, has been projected to win the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, according to Edison Research.
Washington Examiner
Republicans need to make 2022 a referendum on Joe Biden, not Donald Trump
Democrats and their media allies are doing absolutely everything they can to turn the next election into a referendum on former President Donald Trump. This is why Democrats are spending money to boost Trump-endorsed candidates in primaries. It's why they are obsessing over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, even to the point of hiring television producers and holding hearings in prime time. It's the reason Trump, out of office now for 19 months and by all rights irrelevant, still dominates the headlines each morning when I check the Washington Post and the New York Times.
Republican candidates who deny 2020 election results win key primaries
Victories underscore the continued political potency of the stolen election myth, with most significant win in Arizona
US News and World Report
Trump-Backed Candidates Prevail in U.S. Midterm Primaries; Kansas Votes to Preserve Abortion Rights
(Reuters) -Republican voters on Tuesday chose a raft of candidates supporting Donald Trump's 2020 election falsehoods in multiple party primaries for the November general election - a stark display of the former president's grip on his party. In Kansas, abortion rights activists celebrated a major victory when voters overwhelmingly rejected...
