ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

Frazier: Being able to compete against Bills offense is a 'luxury'

By Cory Jackson
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeoaV_0h23mhqw00

Pittsford, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Each new football season brings about its own unique sets of challenges.

For Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, he faces the tall task of finding a way to improve upon a defense that finished first overall in the league last year, and yielded two All-Pro selections in safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Frazier caught up with the media ahead of the Tuesday morning practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. He stressed the importance of being able to rely on his leaders on the defensive side of the ball, like veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

"When [Tremaine] makes a big play, like an interception, it's infectious," said Frazier of his fifth-year linebacker. "Obviously those types of turnover players are big no matter who makes them, but when Tremaine does it, as the leader, it takes our defense to a whole new level."

Big defensive plays are something the Bills will hope to see more out of the former 2018 first-round-pick this year. He has yet to sign a long-term extension with the team up, as he gets set to play on his fifth-year option in 2022.

Linebacker isn't the only position Frazier will be leaning on to lead his defense this season, as he has high ambitions for the Bills defensive line, especially the addition of 2-time Super Bowl Champion, Von Miller.

"Those defensive lineman, Ed [Oliver], Von [Miller] and A.J. [Epenesa] all have different personalities and I think [coach] Marcus West is doing a great job with them in that D-line room," Frazier said. "They're the group that leads our defense and we count on them to be disrupters."

"Disrupting" is something the Bills defensive line has had their hands full with during training camp, having to face a Bills offense that finished fourth overall in the league last season, and has one of the top quarterback/wide receiver duos in the NFL in Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Frazier, however, is all for the friendly competition.

"One of the luxuries for our defense is that we get to go against the best receivers, and one of the best quarterbacks in the league on the other side. That really allows us to keep growing and getting better and better each day," Frazier said.

Like any good coach will tell you, no matter how good you are, there's always room for improvement.

You can listen to the entirety of Leslie Frazier's press conference with the media in the player below.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Sports
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
City
Jordan, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Decider.com

‘Thursday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘TNF’ Game of 2022

The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to battle the Rams. This year’s Thursday Night Football schedule will be a bit different, with Prime Video becoming the first streaming service to score a season-long exclusive national broadcast streaming deal with the NFL. Prime Video will air 15 regular-season TNF games (and one preseason game), with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jordan Poyer out a few weeks, expects to play in Bills’ opener vs. Rams

Bills safety Jordan Poyer appears to be out for the preseason but good to go for the regular season. Poyer suffered a hyperextended elbow today and will miss a few weeks but return for the start of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Bills play in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson: 'I felt like I took the right deal'

Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Diontae Johnson had been involved in a so-called "hold in" and was not a full participant in training camp practices as he looked to secure an extension ahead of potentially playing on the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson and his camp had watched...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal

Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension has been officially appealed by the NFL. The Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback was expected to miss time this season but commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are seeking harsher punishment for Watson. The NFL is hoping to secure an indefinite ban lasting at least the 2022 season and a fine against […] The post Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#Luxuries#American Football
Yardbarker

It Is Officially Super Bowl Or Bust For The Bills

The Buffalo Bills are officially in Super Bowl mode for the 2022 NFL season. They went out into free agency to improve both their offense and defense. However, these improvements came at a high cost, meaning this season is a Super-Bowl-or-bust year for them. After reaching the AFC playoffs three...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing

Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

The timing of the Stephen Ross announcement can’t be a coincidence

For months, Mary Jo White had been investigating Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. The facts, as to tampering or tanking, weren’t complicated. It shouldn’t have taken as long as it did. Ultimately, it took just as long as it needed to. It surely isn’t a coincidence that the NFL...
NFL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
791
Followers
3K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy