Frazier: Being able to compete against Bills offense is a 'luxury'

Pittsford, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Each new football season brings about its own unique sets of challenges.

For Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, he faces the tall task of finding a way to improve upon a defense that finished first overall in the league last year, and yielded two All-Pro selections in safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Frazier caught up with the media ahead of the Tuesday morning practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. He stressed the importance of being able to rely on his leaders on the defensive side of the ball, like veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

"When [Tremaine] makes a big play, like an interception, it's infectious," said Frazier of his fifth-year linebacker. "Obviously those types of turnover players are big no matter who makes them, but when Tremaine does it, as the leader, it takes our defense to a whole new level."

Big defensive plays are something the Bills will hope to see more out of the former 2018 first-round-pick this year. He has yet to sign a long-term extension with the team up, as he gets set to play on his fifth-year option in 2022.

Linebacker isn't the only position Frazier will be leaning on to lead his defense this season, as he has high ambitions for the Bills defensive line, especially the addition of 2-time Super Bowl Champion, Von Miller.

"Those defensive lineman, Ed [Oliver], Von [Miller] and A.J. [Epenesa] all have different personalities and I think [coach] Marcus West is doing a great job with them in that D-line room," Frazier said. "They're the group that leads our defense and we count on them to be disrupters."

"Disrupting" is something the Bills defensive line has had their hands full with during training camp, having to face a Bills offense that finished fourth overall in the league last season, and has one of the top quarterback/wide receiver duos in the NFL in Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Frazier, however, is all for the friendly competition.

"One of the luxuries for our defense is that we get to go against the best receivers, and one of the best quarterbacks in the league on the other side. That really allows us to keep growing and getting better and better each day," Frazier said.

Like any good coach will tell you, no matter how good you are, there's always room for improvement.

You can listen to the entirety of Leslie Frazier's press conference with the media in the player below.