Binance.US to delist Flexa’s AMP after SEC security classification

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cryptobriefing.com

SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes

The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
MARKETS
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday

The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binance#Amp#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Sec
cryptoslate.com

Philippines Financial Watchdog warns public against investing with Binance

The Philippines Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has issued a warning to the public against dealing with Binance. The caution was contained in a response sent to Infrawatch PH, a public policy think-tank working to see that the exchange is banned. Earlier in July, Infrawatch PH sent a 12-page letter...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock

Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Binance And Mastercard Partner To Launch Card To Users In Argentina

Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a cryptocurrency power card for customers in Argentina. The card will be useful to spend digital assets in everyday purchases, a press release says, and reduce the gap between crypto and fiat payment rails. The Latin American country will be the...
CREDITS & LOANS
cryptoslate.com

Zipmex aims to slowly reinstate withdrawals of certain altcoins

Crypto platform Zipmex, which froze withdrawals on July 20, is gradually resuming withdrawals from its Z wallet, according to an Aug. 1 blog post. The firm had resumed withdrawals from its Trade wallet on July 22. The firm’s Z wallet is used for receiving earnings and bonuses while its Trade wallet is used for trading and withdrawal.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Accumulation addresses – omens of a bull run?

While active Bitcoin (BTC) addresses are seen as a good indicator of the overall health of the crypto market, they’re less helpful in predicting market cycles. A valuable metric that can be used to predict bull runs with a significant degree of accuracy is accumulation addresses. Defined as Bitcoin wallets held by investors that haven’t withdrawn or spent any of the BTC stored in them, accumulation addresses are often used to calculate the bullish sentiment in the market.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty launches call to action against SEC on Crypto

“Time for the industry to lock arms and defend this overreach together.”. In a call to action for the whole crypto industry to work together and fight the Securities and Exchange Commission and its “overreach”, Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty went to Twitter and shared the SEC’s argument in the LBRY case: “Even if a fraction of people” buy a token for “investment purposes, you’re in securities land.”
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes

Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. These include Krungthai XSpring, a crypto broker affiliated with one...
MARKETS
Benzinga

SEC Charges 11 People In $300M Crypto Ponzi Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting an allegedly fraudulent crypto-focused pyramid & Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors. Forsage scheme allowed retail investors to enter transactions via smart contracts that operated on the Ethereum (ETH/USD), Tron...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Binance Is Not A Registered Corporation, Philippines’ SEC Warns

Binance is again in the spotlight after it caught the attention of regulators – this time, from the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission – who cautioned against investing with the global exchange. The warning was included in a letter sent to the SEC by Infrawatch PH, a...
MARKETS

