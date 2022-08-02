Binance.US to delist Flexa’s AMP after SEC security classification

Read on cryptoslate.com
Related
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
cryptobriefing.com
SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes
The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday
The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Rallies After Coinbase Suddenly Adds It to Listing Roadmap
A massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game that harnesses the power of blockchain technology is surging after top US crypto exchange Coinbase put it on the path to joining the marketplace. The Coinbase listing roadmap consists of crypto projects that are currently being considered for inclusion among the exchange’s roster...
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Philippines Financial Watchdog warns public against investing with Binance
The Philippines Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has issued a warning to the public against dealing with Binance. The caution was contained in a response sent to Infrawatch PH, a public policy think-tank working to see that the exchange is banned. Earlier in July, Infrawatch PH sent a 12-page letter...
crowdfundinsider.com
As Originally Drafted, Reg A+ and Reg CF Got it Wrong: SEC Commissioner Peirce
Last week during the meeting of the SEC Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee (SBCFAC), members voted to support improvements to secondary trading of crowdfunded securities – more specifically, to exempt state laws when it comes to the trading of securities under Tier 2 of Reg A+. As is...
dailyhodl.com
US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock
Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins and One Project Built on Solana to Listing Roadmap
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three altcoin projects to its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap is a set of crypto projects that are on the path of possibly joining the exchange’s roster of supported assets. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it has updated its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Binance And Mastercard Partner To Launch Card To Users In Argentina
Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a cryptocurrency power card for customers in Argentina. The card will be useful to spend digital assets in everyday purchases, a press release says, and reduce the gap between crypto and fiat payment rails. The Latin American country will be the...
cryptoslate.com
Zipmex aims to slowly reinstate withdrawals of certain altcoins
Crypto platform Zipmex, which froze withdrawals on July 20, is gradually resuming withdrawals from its Z wallet, according to an Aug. 1 blog post. The firm had resumed withdrawals from its Trade wallet on July 22. The firm’s Z wallet is used for receiving earnings and bonuses while its Trade wallet is used for trading and withdrawal.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Accumulation addresses – omens of a bull run?
While active Bitcoin (BTC) addresses are seen as a good indicator of the overall health of the crypto market, they’re less helpful in predicting market cycles. A valuable metric that can be used to predict bull runs with a significant degree of accuracy is accumulation addresses. Defined as Bitcoin wallets held by investors that haven’t withdrawn or spent any of the BTC stored in them, accumulation addresses are often used to calculate the bullish sentiment in the market.
financefeeds.com
Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty launches call to action against SEC on Crypto
“Time for the industry to lock arms and defend this overreach together.”. In a call to action for the whole crypto industry to work together and fight the Securities and Exchange Commission and its “overreach”, Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty went to Twitter and shared the SEC’s argument in the LBRY case: “Even if a fraction of people” buy a token for “investment purposes, you’re in securities land.”
CoinTelegraph
Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes
Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. These include Krungthai XSpring, a crypto broker affiliated with one...
SEC Charges 11 People In $300M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting an allegedly fraudulent crypto-focused pyramid & Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors. Forsage scheme allowed retail investors to enter transactions via smart contracts that operated on the Ethereum (ETH/USD), Tron...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Is Not A Registered Corporation, Philippines’ SEC Warns
Binance is again in the spotlight after it caught the attention of regulators – this time, from the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission – who cautioned against investing with the global exchange. The warning was included in a letter sent to the SEC by Infrawatch PH, a...
Comments / 0