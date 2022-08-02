ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Phone Arena

Amazon has the 2021 Motorola Edge on sale at a lower than Prime Day price

It's no longer a big secret that Motorola is doing better than most smartphone manufacturers in terms of sales growth, especially in the always crucial US market, and while the company used to rely primarily on the mid-end Moto G family not so long ago, the premium Edge portfolio is also becoming more and more popular of late.
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test

Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
CNET

Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Phone Arena

Details on the cameras of Google's Pixel foldable leak

The Pixel foldable sounds… weird. Google has been developing its take on foldable smartphones for quite some time and many bits and pieces of information have already been leaked. There is almost nothing definitive, however, as we still do not even know what the name of the device is going to be (most rumors point to it being called the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad).
Phone Arena

Google Duo and Meet merger is officially starting with the latest Duo update

We've known for a while that Google is planning on merging Google Duo and Google Meet, and the company revealed those plans a few weeks ago. Now, the merger is finally happening, reports XDA-Developers, and a new Google Duo update is rolling out for Android and iOS which finally starts everything.
Phone Arena

Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?

OnePlus has just announced its second flagship for 2022, the OnePlus 10T. Sporting a familiar, and yet, very recognizable design with two beautiful colors, as well as the latest and greatest chip by Qualcomm, the phone is quite promising. But, there's one important aspect of modern smartphones it is durability....
Phone Arena

Killer new deal knocks 50 percent off unlocked Motorola Edge (2021) price

With both Black Friday in July and Prime Day sales in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters looking for the best possible deals on the best possible phones may need to wait until the actual Black Friday 2022 festivities kick off in November... or know where to search and when to act months ahead of time.
Phone Arena

Google might introduce ceramic-made phones in the future

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro marked a new beginning for Google’s phone lineup — equipped with a fresh new look and unique design, which trickled down to a more simplistic version with the recently released Pixel 6a. Just recently, a well-trusted leaker going by the nickname Digital...
Phone Arena

Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

Last night, this writer bit the bullet and installed Android 13 beta 4.1 on my Pixel 6 Pro. To be honest, with the latest version listed as a release candidate (as was beta 4.0), the idea of installing a beta version of my daily driver's operating system started swirling through my brain without worrying about any drawbacks. It's not like I haven't done this before as a few years ago I joined the Android 11 beta with my Pixel 2 XL and that phone was my daily driver at the time.
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera trade-offs

Last year, OnePlus skipped the "T" model in its portfolio, prompting rumors and speculation about the future of this tick-tock cycle the company has been known for. Even though the reasons behind the cancelation of the OnePlus 9T weren't clear at the time, many people felt a gaping hole in their hearts and the fear that OnePlus will never be the same again. Today, we're happy to report that the company has reverted back to its "T" roots with the OnePlus 10T.
Apple Insider

Leaked CAD renders reveal flat-sided 10th-generation iPad

A new set of leaked CAD files show the 10th-generation iPad could have a slightly larger display with flat sides, but it would retain the Touch ID button. The 10.2-inch iPad is the last with a classic tapered case design, Home Button, and Lightning port. The leaked CAD files show a complete redesign could be coming in the 2022 model, but it would retain several features.
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10T size comparison

The OnePlus 10T is a peculiar device to say the least. It attempts to fill a niche between the standard OnePlus 10 and its higher-end brother (with a slower processor), the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is not quite a mid-range smartphone, but it is also a step below full-blown flagship territory.
