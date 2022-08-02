ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PetsRadar

Best dry cat food: Quality kibble for all kitties

The best dry cat food is 100% complete and balanced and is a great way of offering your feline friend a delicious and nutritious meal that has all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants they need to power through their day. But before we reveal which kibbles are worthy of the dry cat food crown, you may be curious as to whether dry or wet food is the best option for your kitty companion.
PETS
Us Weekly

Best Cat Treats to Calm Your Feline Friend in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cats get stressed just like humans. Some grow anxious when their owners leave them for extended periods. Others feel uncomfortable when new people come into the home. They also get stressed by distributions to their lives, like moving, getting a new pet, or living with a new person. Cat treats can come in helpful for these situations.
PETS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
One Green Planet

126 Dogs With Pet Collars Rescued from Dog Meat Slaughterhouse in China

As the Chinese dog meat festival in Yulin came to an end last month, 126 dogs, believed to once be pets, were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse 1,000 miles away. Thanks to animal advocates from Vshine, local Xi’an activists, the Baoji Small Animal Protection Association, and a group of police, law enforcement officers, and the mayor from Fufeng County, the animals escaped the brutal death that was awaiting them. The team worked to close down an illegal dog slaughterhouse.
PETS
pethelpful.com

21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesare Casella
topdogtips.com

Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs

While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Nutrition Food#Cat Owners#New Line#Food Drink#Pet Owner#Fancy Feast
One Green Planet

Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them

Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
BROOKLYN, NY
petpress.net

The Top 10 Largest Domestic Cats

What are the largest domestic cats? Some breeds of domesticated cats can grow to be quite large. There are many different types of domestic cats, but some of the largest ones can weigh over 20 pounds. While some think that larger cats are more high maintenance than their smaller counterparts,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Atlantic

40,000 Pet Dogs, One Big Question

This article was originally published in Knowable Magazine. Hana aced her memory test. After viewing the contents of three identical boxes arrayed in an arc on the back deck of her home, the three-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel had to remember which box held a treat—a task she learned after just a few trials.
PETS
akc.org

Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds

The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy