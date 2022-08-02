Read on www.foodmanufacturing.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Best dry cat food: Quality kibble for all kitties
The best dry cat food is 100% complete and balanced and is a great way of offering your feline friend a delicious and nutritious meal that has all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants they need to power through their day. But before we reveal which kibbles are worthy of the dry cat food crown, you may be curious as to whether dry or wet food is the best option for your kitty companion.
Best Cat Treats to Calm Your Feline Friend in 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cats get stressed just like humans. Some grow anxious when their owners leave them for extended periods. Others feel uncomfortable when new people come into the home. They also get stressed by distributions to their lives, like moving, getting a new pet, or living with a new person. Cat treats can come in helpful for these situations.
“Stray” cat video game brings some benefits to real cats
NEW YORK (AP) — The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation “Stray” doesn’t just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well. Thanks to...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Stanley the fluffy French bulldog has earned the nickname Stanley Smiles because of his big, natural grin, but just a few months ago, this adorable dog was found in "deplorable conditions." Today, Stanley resides at Roadogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that specializes in assisting and adopting out "bulldog...
One Green Planet
126 Dogs With Pet Collars Rescued from Dog Meat Slaughterhouse in China
As the Chinese dog meat festival in Yulin came to an end last month, 126 dogs, believed to once be pets, were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse 1,000 miles away. Thanks to animal advocates from Vshine, local Xi’an activists, the Baoji Small Animal Protection Association, and a group of police, law enforcement officers, and the mayor from Fufeng County, the animals escaped the brutal death that was awaiting them. The team worked to close down an illegal dog slaughterhouse.
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Comfy Place After Roaming Outside for Years, She Has 2 Kittens that No One Expected
A cat found a comfy place after roaming outside for years. She had two kittens that no one expected. A scruffy, scrawny cat was spotted in a neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, in need of help. Right before she was found, a few good Samaritans were in the area trying to save another cat of the same age.
pethelpful.com
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
RELATED PEOPLE
How often do you take a cat to the vet? How to meet your feline friend's veterinary needs.
Until they are four months old, kittens need to see a vet every three to four weeks. A typical adult cat should see the vet for a check-up at least once a year. Senior cats need to see the vet at least every six months. If you’re a cat owner,...
CNET
Cat-Color Myth Busted: Your Orange Tabby Isn't Dumber Than Its Feline Pals
The recent viral fame of an orange tabby cat named Jorts led to debates about whether Jorts was less intelligent than other cats simply because he has orange fur. Some said it was unfair and prejudicial to judge the feline based on its appearance. But is there really a medically...
Keeping your pup safe: Can dogs eat cat food? Is it better for them?
Dogs can eat cat food, but it shouldn't become a part of their diet, the American Kennel Club says. Monitor your dog's health in the event they get ahold of cat food. Cats are carnivores and dogs are omnivores, differing their diet needs. Despite dogs having only 1,700 taste buds,...
topdogtips.com
Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs
While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to pick the best cat food, according to vets, and 32 options that meet the criteria
The best cat food brands of 2022, plus info on deciphering all-natural foods, calorie counts, and "premium" content, from animal nutrition experts.
One Green Planet
Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them
Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family as a Timid Stray but Starts to Learn to Be Brave with Help of Their Cat
A kitten came to a family as a timid stray and started to learn to be brave with the help of their cat. Two kittens arrived at Salty Animal Rescue in Ontario, Canada in need of a lot of TLC. Salt (cream) and Pepper (tabby) were paired up at the Hamilton Animal Services as both of them were deemed under-socialized.
petpress.net
The Top 10 Largest Domestic Cats
What are the largest domestic cats? Some breeds of domesticated cats can grow to be quite large. There are many different types of domestic cats, but some of the largest ones can weigh over 20 pounds. While some think that larger cats are more high maintenance than their smaller counterparts,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
40,000 Pet Dogs, One Big Question
This article was originally published in Knowable Magazine. Hana aced her memory test. After viewing the contents of three identical boxes arrayed in an arc on the back deck of her home, the three-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel had to remember which box held a treat—a task she learned after just a few trials.
akc.org
Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds
The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
Comments / 0