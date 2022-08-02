ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

E! News

Dolly Parton Has the Best Reaction to AGT Act's "Jolene"-Inspired Song

Watch: Why Dolly Parton Bowed Out of Hall of Fame Nomination. This America's Got Talent act is Dolly Parton-approved. Not only did country music girl group Chapel Hart win over the AGT judges and the audience on the NBC series' July 19 episode, but also the queen of country music herself. Parton took to Twitter after the show to praise the act for their original song "You Can Have Him, Jolene," inspired by her classic hit.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nod to Dolly Parton Causes Judges To Break Rules, Give Unanimous Golden Buzzer

Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Dolly Parton
NBC News

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey is on ‘fire’ with piano and singing performance

Audrey McGraw is following in the musical footsteps of her famous parents, country music super couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Earlier this week, McGraw, 20, posted a video of herself on Instagram that showed her performing a stunning rendition of Pat Benatar's 1981 hit "Fire and Ice." The black-and-white clip finds the youngest of the three McGraw daughters sitting at a piano and singing an emo rendition of the rock tune.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Releases Electric Photos From AT&T Stadium Concert

Garth Brooks kicked off his career in country music with his self-titled album more than three decades ago. However, the “Callin’ Baton Rouge” singer still knows how to fill a stadium. And, taking to Instagram with a new post, Garth Brooks released some electric photos from his AT&T stadium concert on Saturday. Check them out below.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Variety

‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Claims Nickelodeon Offered Her $300,000 to Stay Quiet on Alleged Abuse

Click here to read the full article. Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” includes a revelation that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 in “hush money” so that she would not go public with the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of “The Creator.” A book excerpt including this allegation was published by Vanity Fair. McCurdy does not mention her alleged abuser by name, instead choosing to refer to him only as “The Creator.” Variety has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment on McCurdy’s claims. According to McCurdy, “The Creator” encouraged her to drink alcohol when she was only...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Drops Soulful Cover Of John Anderson’s “Mississippi Moon” For New Tribute Album

Eric Church can sing just about anything. And he put his own, bluesy spin on John Anderson’s 1995 song “Mississippi Moon” as part of the John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, that dropped today. Written by Tony Joe White and Carson Whitsett, “Mississippi Moon” was released in April 1995 as the third and final single from his Country ’til I Die album, peaking at #15 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Of course, […] The post Eric Church Drops Soulful Cover Of John Anderson’s “Mississippi Moon” For New Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC

