Dolly Parton Has the Best Reaction to AGT Act's "Jolene"-Inspired Song
Watch: Why Dolly Parton Bowed Out of Hall of Fame Nomination. This America's Got Talent act is Dolly Parton-approved. Not only did country music girl group Chapel Hart win over the AGT judges and the audience on the NBC series' July 19 episode, but also the queen of country music herself. Parton took to Twitter after the show to praise the act for their original song "You Can Have Him, Jolene," inspired by her classic hit.
Dolly Parton’s Impression Of Elvis Performing “All Shook Up” Back In 1983 Is Pure Comedic Gold
Dolly Parton is a comedian, and you can’t convince me otherwise. And back in 1983 at a stop on her The Dolly From London tour at the Dominion Theatre, Dolly delivered an incredible impression of the one and only Elvis Presley while performing his massive hit “All Shook Up.”
‘America’s Got Talent’: Nod to Dolly Parton Causes Judges To Break Rules, Give Unanimous Golden Buzzer
Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Chapel Hart Is a Breath of Fresh Air in the Country Music World
It has been a wild week for Mississippi-based country trio Chapel Hart. First, they received a unanimous Golden Buzzer on this week’s episode of America’s Got Talent with their Dolly Parton-inspired song and top-notch performance. While it was an incredibly exciting night for the group and their fans, it was only the beginning.
On This Day: Merle Haggard ‘Drags’ Clint Eastwood to the Top of the Country Chart With ‘Bar Room Buddies’ in 1980
Merle Haggard “dragged” Clint Eastwood to the top of the country chart with “Bar Room Buddies” on July 26, 1980. Or did Clint drag Merle? Stick around, buddy. Let’s uncork this tune. Country music has had its fair share of unlikely duos score hits. Lawrence...
I visited Dollywood for the first time and here are 8 things that surprised me
I visited Dollywood, Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park, for the first time. The park had surprisingly steep hills and didn't play many Dolly Parton songs over the speakers. Christianity was more prominent at Dollywood than I was anticipating.
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton Because She Accidentally Started a Fire in Her Home
Ashley McBryde joined Rob + Holly on Audacy recently, and she’s sharing some of her most embarrassing moments. There are quite a few!. But the story that takes the cake from the “One Night Standards” singer involves the iconic Dolly Parton. “I’ve managed to avoid saying stupid...
WATCH: Chapel Hart Earns Opry Debut Invitation, Dolly Parton Praise Following Viral AGT Performance
Country trio Chapel Hart wowed “America’s Got Talent” judges this week with their Dolly Parton- inspired “You Can Have Him, Joleen,” so much so that they earned a coveted Golden Buzzer. Thursday, the rest of the country started catching on to what Nashville insiders have...
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey is on ‘fire’ with piano and singing performance
Audrey McGraw is following in the musical footsteps of her famous parents, country music super couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Earlier this week, McGraw, 20, posted a video of herself on Instagram that showed her performing a stunning rendition of Pat Benatar's 1981 hit "Fire and Ice." The black-and-white clip finds the youngest of the three McGraw daughters sitting at a piano and singing an emo rendition of the rock tune.
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Garth Brooks Releases Electric Photos From AT&T Stadium Concert
Garth Brooks kicked off his career in country music with his self-titled album more than three decades ago. However, the “Callin’ Baton Rouge” singer still knows how to fill a stadium. And, taking to Instagram with a new post, Garth Brooks released some electric photos from his AT&T stadium concert on Saturday. Check them out below.
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Claims Nickelodeon Offered Her $300,000 to Stay Quiet on Alleged Abuse
Click here to read the full article. Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” includes a revelation that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 in “hush money” so that she would not go public with the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of “The Creator.” A book excerpt including this allegation was published by Vanity Fair. McCurdy does not mention her alleged abuser by name, instead choosing to refer to him only as “The Creator.” Variety has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment on McCurdy’s claims. According to McCurdy, “The Creator” encouraged her to drink alcohol when she was only...
Eric Church Drops Soulful Cover Of John Anderson’s “Mississippi Moon” For New Tribute Album
Eric Church can sing just about anything. And he put his own, bluesy spin on John Anderson’s 1995 song “Mississippi Moon” as part of the John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, that dropped today. Written by Tony Joe White and Carson Whitsett, “Mississippi Moon” was released in April 1995 as the third and final single from his Country ’til I Die album, peaking at #15 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Of course, […] The post Eric Church Drops Soulful Cover Of John Anderson’s “Mississippi Moon” For New Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Vince Gill To Be Celebrated with Star-Studded “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill” Sept. 16
Vince Gill broke into country music in 1990 with his seminal hit “When I Call Your Name” and went on to win 19 CMA Awards and 22 Grammy Awards. He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame. In September, the sometimes Eagle will have a new feather for his cap – CMT GIANT.
