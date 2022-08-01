Champions League qualifying: 'Poor, poor show' as Rangers lose to Union SG

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Tottenham v Southampton, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: clockwatch – live!
The Premier League’s opening weekend continues with four 3pm BST kick-offs. Join Rob Smyth for updates on those and more
Report: Gavi Will Not Renew Barcelona Contract If Bernardo Silva Is Signed
Barcelona have heavy interest in Bernardo Silva this summer, but their star academy player Gavi has told the club he will not renew his contract if the player is signed. Gavi will have concerns over game time if Bernardo is signed, and is seriously considering not renewing his contract.
Premier League: Mitrovic scores penalty to retake lead against Liverpool
Oh, a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner is cleared as far as Fabio Carvalho, who volleys over from just inside the box. Jurgen Klopp makes his fourth change, and it's summer signing Fabio Carvalho replacing Luis Diaz to make his Liverpool league debut against his former club. Team news - Tavernier starts...
Soccer-Man Utd women sign England forward Parris from Arsenal
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Manchester United have added to their Euro 22-winning contingent by signing England international forward Nikita Parris from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal.
