Volunteer Firefighters Extinguish Quonset Hut Fire In Johnson

Wind has settled during day 3 of the crews battling Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – There are less winds on day 3 of firefighters battling the Williams Lake Fire. The fire, which started Wednesday, has burned somewhere between 1.5 and 2.5 square miles in western Spokane County. Level 3 evacuations – meaning leave now – have been expanded for people living near the flames. Those living in the area between Cheney plaza,...
Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury
6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
6 homes, 8 structures lost to wildfire in Lind
LIND, Wash. — Six homes and an additional eight structures have been lost to a wildfire burning in the town of Lind. All evacuation orders have been lifted and those living in the town can return to their homes. Containment is estimated to be around 100 percent. The wildfire has burned about 25 hundred acres of land on the south...
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
Evacuations remain in place for Williams Lake fire
AMBER, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — remain in place for people living near the Williams Lake fire. Those living in the area between Cheney Plaza, S Grogen Road, Martin Road and Texas Ferry Road toward Williams Lake Road are currently under Level 3 evacuations. All those living in the area are advised to evacuate immediately....
Fatal crash blocks Downriver Dr. near Aubrey L White Pkwy
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a fatal crash near Riverside State Park. Downriver Dr. is closed from Aubrey L White Pkwy to Pettet while police investigate. Drivers are asked to use Northwest Blvd as an alternate route. Police said only one vehicle was involved but did not say...
Major Crime Detectives are Investigating the Death of a Woman Found Inside a Burning Residence
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation at a residence in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Fire personnel contacted detectives after locating the woman (mid-70s) inside the burning structure, and their life-saving efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. The cause of the fire and the woman’s death continue to be investigated.
Colfax Police Looking For Semi Driver Who Apparently Spilled 80 Gallons Of Diesel On SR26
The Colfax Police Department is looking for the driver of a semi who apparently spilled about 80 gallons of diesel on State Route 26. Authorities were alerted to the spill near the junction of SR26 and U.S. Highway 195 Tuesday morning. Colfax Police Chief Bruce Blood says the spill starts near two flatbed trailers that are parked off the highway. Chief Blood believes the driver of the big rig punctured a fuel tank on the asphalt when he was trying to pull off the highway overnight. The trailers are empty but it looks like they were hauling hay.
Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet. Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route. There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this...
Man was still on fire when dropped off at Spokane hospital
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man was still on fire when he was dropped off at a Spokane hospital on Monday, August 1. The Spokesman-Review reports the man had been doused with a flammable substance that was still burning when he was taken to the hospital. The man suffered severe burns over...
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
Idaho animal shelter, Nez Perce Sheriff's Office sieze another 12 great danes from puppy mill
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A dozen more great danes have been recovered from the same location following a Nez Perce County Sheriff Office search warrant. Concerned citizens reportedly tipped the IARN off about the additional dogs. The total count has risen to 25 great danes after the siezure. "Yes,...
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Fugitive North Of Harvard
MOSCOW - Authorities are searching Jerome Creek, north of Harvard, for a fugitive out of Benewah County. Archie Hicks is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for violating the terms of his release from a witness intimidation case. He was last seen by authorities fleeing the Benewah County Courthouse in St. Maries in mid-July.
‘Totally unacceptable’: Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, where law enforcement ultimately ended up shooting and killing a suspect near Third Avenue. Following the incident, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement, in part: “For the...
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
Colfax Residents Asked To Conserve Water
Colfax residents are being asked to conserve water as a seasonal well that supplements the city’s summer supply remains offline. City crews are in the process of replacing the pump and motor for the Clay Street Well. The well that’s only used in the summer has been offline since last fall. The City of Colfax’s Public Works Director Matt Hammer says that shipping delays for the new equipment have slowed down the project. Hammer hopes to have the well back online early next month.
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Pullman Garbage Truck Driver Seriously Injured In Crash
The Pullman Disposal garbage truck driver seriously injured in a crash on Thursday is improving at a hospital in Spokane. Rick Becker’s family says that his vitals remain stable and that he is responding to some commands. Becker was injured when his garbage truck crashed outside Pullman because of a blown tire.
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
