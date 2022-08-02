Read on www.beaconseniornews.com
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
I spent 24 hours in a car driving to Disney World, and I prefer the long road trip over getting on a plane
The lengthy road trip from New Jersey to Disney World usually takes between 16 and 24 hours depending on how often you stop.
Florida Thunderstorm Forces Ride Evacuations at Walt Disney World
Yesterday Florida was hit with a thunderstorm that included torrential rain and lightning. Multiple videos surfaced on social media showing Disney Guests stuck in the Parks or on rides during the storm. TikTok creator @mainstreetmagic1971 shared a video from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, a 10-minute attraction that tours Tomorrowland....
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Change in title with men working at Disney dress-up shops
When Disney reopens its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at resorts in Florida and California next month, the workers who help children dress up as their favorite animated characters will have new, more gender inclusive titles. That is because men are going to work at the shops for the first time. The workers will be referred to as Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices instead of Fairy Godmothers-in-Training, as they were called before the shops closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to allow men to work at the shops was made before the pandemic but hadn’t been implemented before the closures. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are scheduled to reopen at the end of August after being closed for two years, according to a Disney blog post.
