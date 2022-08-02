Post 218 bats go cold in loss to Jefferson City

Read on www.emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
Washington expanding to eight fall teams
The end of summer is fast approaching, and Washington High School could see a greater-than-usual turnout for fall sports in just a few weeks. That’s because Washington will add yet another team to its fall lineup, increasing its number of varsity fall programs from seven to eight.
Washington Missourian
Brinkmann wins county judge race by wide margin
Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election. The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
Washington Missourian
Evie Bryson takes top spot at Washington Town & Country Fair market hog show
The Bryson dynasty continues to dominate the Washington Town & Country Fair market hog show. Evie Bryson, 15, took home the grand champion prize for her 281-pound market hog Thursday morning.
Washington Missourian
Ben Brown wins five-person primary for state senate
Restaurant owner and Washington resident Ben Brown won the Republican primary for District 26's state senate seat Tuesday. He will now face Democrat John Kiehne in the general election in November.
Washington Missourian
Borgia offers seven sports, cheerleading during fall
St. Francis Borgia High School will open practices for seven fall sports as well as cheerleading Monday, Aug. 8. Athletic Director Chris Arand reminds prospective athletes that they need to have a current completed physical on file as well as proof of insurance. Athletes are asked to register on the school’s Privit page.
Washington Missourian
Storms move Town & Country Fair Queen Contest, close Fairgrounds
A lack of cooperation from Mother Nature has caused Washington Town & Country Fair officials to rearrange two staples of the Fair's opening night line-up and close the Fairgrounds for the evening. Per a post to the Washington Town & Country Fair Facebook page, the Fairgrounds have been closed this...
Washington Missourian
Hellebusch crowned 2022 Town & Country Fair Queen
Wednesday night was quite special for Maria Hellebusch. “I’m still floating. I still cannot believe that this just happened,” Hellebusch told The Missourian immediately following her coronation as the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen. “I was not expecting this at all,” she said. “This is something...
Washington Missourian
Pacific teams start Monday
Fall practices are fast approaching. MSHSAA’s official first day of practices for the new season begins Monday, Aug. 8. At Pacific, six teams will be taking to the field and/or court.
Washington Missourian
Bulls, pulls and bikes set for Fair
The Washington Town & Country Fair has lots of options for things to watch people ride. Whether it’s tractors, motorcycles, or bulls, fans can see it all at the Motor Sports Arena during fair week again this year.
Washington Missourian
Kennel deal OK'd by planning board
After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting July 25, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission reached a similar decision on a local kennel expansion as it did earlier this year. The board recommended a conditional use permit for an expansion of Linny’s Kennel, located at 783 Meade Farm Road, that would add 41 pens, nearly doubling its current size.
