Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
ZDNet
Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good
A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Dow rallies 400 points as investors cheer strong U.S. economic data, earnings
U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, as traders cheered better-than-expected economic data that slowed down the idea that a recession is inevitable. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 406 points, or 1.25%. The S&P 500 gained 1.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 2.32%, boosted by rising tech stocks. Earnings season continued, giving...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Newly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of AMTD Digital plunged 40% on Wednesday to snap an eye-popping rally fueled by retail investors this week that briefly took the Hong Kong-based fintech's market value past that of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide
TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
Motley Fool
Why Marqetaʻs Stock Price Sank Then Recovered Thursday
Marqetaʻs stock dropped some 34% in the morning, and trading had to be paused. It recovered quickly after trading resumed and was only down just over 2% for the day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket
Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
Has PayPal Stock Bottomed After Earnings Rally?
Shares of PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc. Report are climbing about 10% in Wednesday's session, and for long-term bulls, it’s a welcome relief. The cause of much of PayPal’s pain over the past few quarters has been earnings. Now it’s the bullish catalyst for today’s action.
HP, Electronic Arts And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Comments / 0