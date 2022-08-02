ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool

Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
ZDNet

Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good

A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
Reuters

Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
Motley Fool

Why Marqetaʻs Stock Price Sank Then Recovered Thursday

Marqetaʻs stock dropped some 34% in the morning, and trading had to be paused. It recovered quickly after trading resumed and was only down just over 2% for the day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket

Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
TheStreet

Has PayPal Stock Bottomed After Earnings Rally?

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc. Report are climbing about 10% in Wednesday's session, and for long-term bulls, it’s a welcome relief. The cause of much of PayPal’s pain over the past few quarters has been earnings. Now it’s the bullish catalyst for today’s action.
Benzinga

HP, Electronic Arts And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
