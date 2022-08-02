Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Fewer retail investors are trading stocks and cryptocurrencies on Robinhood as markets suffer a sell-off
Robinhood's monthly active users plunged 34% to 14 million over the past year. Retail investors have stopped trading stocks on the platform as stocks and cryptocurrencies plummet. The trading app now plans to cut 23% of its staff, chief executive Vlad Tenev said. Robinhood has seen its active users decline...
Newly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of AMTD Digital plunged 40% on Wednesday to snap an eye-popping rally fueled by retail investors this week that briefly took the Hong Kong-based fintech's market value past that of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Preview: GrafTech International's Earnings
GrafTech International EAF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GrafTech International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. GrafTech International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
InvestorPlace
Sell Lyft Stock Before Q2 Earnings
Down more than 70% in the past year, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) may be starting to look appealing for bottom fishers. Check out commentary on LYFT stock online. You’ll see articles suggesting it’s a bargain after falling to levels well below its IPO price. For instance, a recent piece by Barron’s names it as one of several “busted IPOs” that may now be a value play.
Down 79%, Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Recent Earnings Release?
Snap's second-quarter earnings sent negative shockwaves across Wall Street. Should contrarian investors buy the dip?
TransAlta Earnings Preview
TransAlta TAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TransAlta will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. TransAlta bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Stock Market Today – 8/5: Stocks Flat as Investors Await July Employment Data
U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of key employment numbers that will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are impacting corporate hiring plans. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.32%, or 105...
biztoc.com
Alibaba stock shoots higher after company beats on earnings, says business improved in June
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were rising more that 5% in premarket trading Thursday. The Chinese e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest financials. The company posted net income of RMB22.7 billion ($3.4 billion), or RMB8.51 per American depositary share. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting RMB203.5 billion. “Following...
Comments / 0