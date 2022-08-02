ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor

Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
BUSINESS
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Preview: GrafTech International's Earnings

GrafTech International EAF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GrafTech International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. GrafTech International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Sell Lyft Stock Before Q2 Earnings

Down more than 70% in the past year, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) may be starting to look appealing for bottom fishers. Check out commentary on LYFT stock online. You’ll see articles suggesting it’s a bargain after falling to levels well below its IPO price. For instance, a recent piece by Barron’s names it as one of several “busted IPOs” that may now be a value play.
STOCKS
Benzinga

TransAlta Earnings Preview

TransAlta TAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TransAlta will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. TransAlta bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

Alibaba stock shoots higher after company beats on earnings, says business improved in June

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were rising more that 5% in premarket trading Thursday. The Chinese e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest financials. The company posted net income of RMB22.7 billion ($3.4 billion), or RMB8.51 per American depositary share. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting RMB203.5 billion. “Following...
STOCKS

