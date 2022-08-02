ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Eastern Ky. school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities

By 89.3 WFPL News Louisville
wkms.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wkms.org

Comments / 0

Related
wkms.org

Beshear: school flooding damages ‘probably’ over $100 million

As eastern Kentucky grapples with the aftermath of historic flash flooding, key infrastructure like schools, transportation, power and water systems will take a long time to rebuild. Some schools are acting as emergency shelters in the wake of the disaster and many districts have already announced delayed starts to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the past two days, WAVE News was in Knott County in Eastern Ky., speaking with a community who is leaning on and supporting each other in their time of need. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned and photographer Marc Wilson visited Hindman and Fisty, Ky., capturing...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, August 4. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
Perry County, KY
Government
County
Perry County, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Henderson
WJHL

‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wymt.com

Clay County Schools delaying start date

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Water Service#Western Kentucky#Laundry Service#Eastern Ky
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear announces $75 million fund for Kentucky nonprofits

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Beshear said, “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
themountaineagle.com

Jenkins, Letcher Co. school openings delayed

Opening of schools in the Letcher County and Jenkins Independent school districts, which had been scheduled for next week, has been postponed indefinitely because of the flooding last week. Superintendents at both school districts said that damage to the schools alone will not determine when school will resume. In addition...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County

Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy