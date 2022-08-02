Marathon Petroleum Posts Bumper Profit On Soaring Fuel Prices

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level
The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
Nutrien beats profit estimates, lowers full-year forecast
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, fueled by soaring prices of crop nutrients which more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes.
rigzone.com
Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 Bn. A record quarter for the company. U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 billion. A record quarter for the company. Second-quarter results included a favorable identified item of nearly $300 million associated with...
FOXBusiness
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22% increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged. The maker of high-performance luxury sports cars reported net profits of 251 million euros ($257 million) in April through June, up from 206 million euros in the same period of 2021. Revenue was up by a quarter, to 1.29 billion euros.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
International Business Times
No Worries About U.S. Demand For Now, Japan's Subaru Says
Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those...
Suncor Energy quarterly profit surges, plans to divest assets
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) posted an over fourfold jump in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the oil producer benefited from a rally in commodity prices, and floated plans to divest assets and slim down its portfolio.
Canadian Natural's profit more than doubles as energy prices surge
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)on Thursday reported quarterly profit more than doubled and announced a special dividend of C$1.50 a share, as crude prices soared on tighter energy supplies due to the Ukraine conflict.
freightwaves.com
Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter
Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
CNBC
General Motors falls short of Wall Street expectations as supply chain challenges dent profit
General Motors reported second-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street's estimates, after supply chain issues led it to ship fewer vehicles than expected. GM also confirmed that it has secured the battery materials needed to build 1 million EVs a year by 2025. The company maintained its previous earnings guidance for...
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Falls
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Wall Street closed slightly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Starbucks Corporation SBUX. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set...
Heineken boosted by higher beer sales despite raising prices
Brewing giant Heineken has revealed that shoppers bought more beer over the past half-year despite raised prices.The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, reported a jump in sales and profits over the period to July as a result.The Dutch business revealed total revenues increased by 37% to 16.4 billion euros (£13.7 billion), over the half-year compared with the same period a year earlier, which had seen sales dragged back by pandemic restrictions.Operating profits also jumped, rising by 20.6% to 2.1 billion euros (£1.7 billion) and surpassing analyst expectations.We benefitted from the recovery in Asia Pacific and the on-trade...
Tenaris posts 167% rise in Q2 core profits
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Steel pipe maker Tenaris (TENR.MI) reported a 167% increase in core profit in the second quarter with sales improving sequentially also thanks to further pricing gains in North America and a recovery of volumes in the Middle East.
International Business Times
U.S. Adds 25 Airbus Planes Operated By Russian Airlines To Export Violation List
The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday will add 25 Airbus airplanes operated by Russian airlines believed to violate U.S. export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the agency told Reuters. The department has previously identified more than 150 Boeing airplanes and one...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Climb As Supply Shortage Concerns Outweigh Demand Worries
Oil prices rose on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February in the previous session, as supply shortage concerns were enough to cancel out fears of slackening fuel demand. Brent crude rose 55 cents, or 0.6%, to $94.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices
LONDON — (AP) — BP's earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Toyota likely to post lower Q1 profit as production woes cast shadow
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is expected to report a double-digit drop in first-quarter profit this week, as a chip shortage and supply-chain woes forced the world's top automaker by sales to repeatedly slash production targets.
International Business Times
Oil Languishes On Recession Fears; Unconcerned Stocks Climb On
Oil languished near its lowest since the start of the war in Ukraine on Friday on fears of a global recession, though stocks ignored such worries, gaining ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy. Benchmark Brent crude futures were...
Adidas posts 28% decline in Q2 operating profit despite sales increase
BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) on Thursday said operating profit fell by 28% in the second quarter to 392 million euros ($398.43 million), as results suffered from suspending business in Russia, higher supply chain costs and COVID-19 lockdowns in China and Vietnam.
