Jackson County, WV

WVNews

King Kat Tournament anglers travel to Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes all King Kat anglers and their guests to the area this weekend for a King Kat Tournament Trail Event. Catfish anglers from several states will travel to the Ohio and Kanawha rivers at Gallipolis for a...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Museum’s birthday to be celebrated throughout August

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Sometimes a birthday is just too big to celebrate with one day. That is the case with The Great Bend Museum in Ravenswood. The 50th birthday of this repository of the history of Ravenswood and Jackson County will be commemorated during the month of August.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Courthouse News

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Dencil C. Sayre and Mary Landis Sayre to Betsy L. Sayre, Undivided interest 2 tracts waters of Brush Run of Elk Fork of Mill Creek, Washington District.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

CRI hosts Back to School Bash

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Going back to school can cause anxiety for students as well as parents. Worries arise concerning the cost of backpacks and supplies as well as other things. Community Resources Inc. (CRI) is hoping to alleviate some of that stress by providing kids with free...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Summer school adventures

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When summer school comes to mind, most people think of being punished, but that wasn’t the case for Jackson County students exiting grades six through eight. Tim Brown, director of secondary education for Jackson County schools, said students were given an opportunity to...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Livestock sale’s final figures total over $700,000

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — When all the figurers were added, all adjustments made, the Jackson County Junior Fair’s livestock fair generated an impressive amount of money. The best part of this news is that of the $703,225.43, the young animal exhibitors receive 95 percent of the sale...
COTTAGEVILLE, WV
WVNews

River Cities Community Calendar

POMEROY — Meigs County Public Employee Retirees Inc., Chapter 74, will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Ave., Pomeroy. Becca Martin, project director of Vantage of Southeast Ohio, an organization that works with senior citizens interested in obtaining part- or full-time employment, will be the guest speaker. Also, Greg Ervin, PERI District 7 representative, will be present to provide updates on issues affecting PERI members. All Meigs County Public Employee retirees are urged to attend.
POMEROY, OH
WVNews

Swine Influenza detected in Jackson County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH) and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating several reports of individuals who have developed influenza-like illness after working closely with swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever at the Jackson County Fair.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

County Commission addresses ambulance and 911 digital texting issues

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Everyone seems to be dealing with product availability these days. This is also true for the Jackson County Emergency Services (EMS). At the Aug. 3 meeting of the Jackson County Commission, EMS Director Troy Bain asked permission to start the bid process for ambulance purchase. That would not be an unusual request, but these ambulances are for fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Paul David Woodyard

Paul David Woodyard, 89 of Ravenswood, passed away August 3, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley. He was born October 3, 1932, In Grafton son of the late Clair and Lula Phillips Woodyard. He enjoyed dancing especially the Jitterbug where he won contests. When he became old enough to work, he went to work at the family business, W. A. Woodyard Lumber Mill. In 1958 he moved to Ravenswood and went to work at Kaiser Aluminum where he retired after 31 years of service, but his true profession was Farming. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He, along with five of his siblings are listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most siblings to celebrate 60 years of marriage.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Jackson County Teacher of the Year is a finalist for state award

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. (WV News) — If a picture paints a thousand words, then to see the joy of teaching simply requires looking at Angel Reed. The Title I reading teacher has been sharing that joy for 22 years, with 19 of those being at Fairplain Elementary School. She is the 2023 Jackson County Teacher of the Year and recently learned that she is one of the top ten candidates vying for West Virginia Teacher of the Year.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Viking Football: Sayre welcomes 45 to Memorial Stadium

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Memorial Stadium turf has been blazing this week for the latest edition of Ripley Viking football. It has been hot, which is just perfect for getting a football team into game shape. And the first of 10 regular season games will arrive three weeks from today (Friday).
RIPLEY, WV

