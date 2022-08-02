Read on www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Raising horses is all about the bond
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) —Tara Staats has loved Jet since she was 15 years old. Now she has passed that love along to her 9-year-old son, Eli Richards.
WVNews
King Kat Tournament anglers travel to Gallipolis
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes all King Kat anglers and their guests to the area this weekend for a King Kat Tournament Trail Event. Catfish anglers from several states will travel to the Ohio and Kanawha rivers at Gallipolis for a...
WVNews
Museum’s birthday to be celebrated throughout August
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Sometimes a birthday is just too big to celebrate with one day. That is the case with The Great Bend Museum in Ravenswood. The 50th birthday of this repository of the history of Ravenswood and Jackson County will be commemorated during the month of August.
WVNews
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Dencil C. Sayre and Mary Landis Sayre to Betsy L. Sayre, Undivided interest 2 tracts waters of Brush Run of Elk Fork of Mill Creek, Washington District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
CRI hosts Back to School Bash
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Going back to school can cause anxiety for students as well as parents. Worries arise concerning the cost of backpacks and supplies as well as other things. Community Resources Inc. (CRI) is hoping to alleviate some of that stress by providing kids with free...
WVNews
Summer school adventures
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When summer school comes to mind, most people think of being punished, but that wasn’t the case for Jackson County students exiting grades six through eight. Tim Brown, director of secondary education for Jackson County schools, said students were given an opportunity to...
WVNews
Henderson excited to pass on the Fair Queen crown
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Fair starts next week, which means there will be a new fair queen. Kira Henderson, the reigning Mason County Fair queen, is excited to see who will get the crown.
WVNews
Livestock sale’s final figures total over $700,000
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — When all the figurers were added, all adjustments made, the Jackson County Junior Fair’s livestock fair generated an impressive amount of money. The best part of this news is that of the $703,225.43, the young animal exhibitors receive 95 percent of the sale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Mason County 4-H to hold benefit concert Aug. 20 at Riverfront Amphitheater
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County 4-H Club will be hosting a concert to raise funds for guitars to hold guitar classes at 4-H Camps. The benefit concert is planned Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Riverfront Amphitheater. A major organizer of the concert is Stephen Sanders,...
WVNews
Young pageant winners show fundraising support for the Ripley Fire Department
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Three young pageant winners wanted to do something to show how much they love police officers, fire fighters and emergency service personnel. They could have chosen to give any gift but knew that funds are always needed by these departments to conduct their life saving efforts.
WVNews
Jackson County native acquires rights to Emmons trademark
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) Kelcey O’Neil, a former Ripley resident, and his friend Darin Shiflett, have always been fascinated with music and production of music through instruments. In June of 2020, they got the chance of a lifetime.
WVNews
10 contestants preparing for Masion County Fair queen's pageant on Monday
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — For 20 years now, Andrea Henderson and Aimee Stein have served as co-directors for the Mason County Fair Queen Pageant. They have served for so many years because they enjoy working together. “We have lots of young ladies come through every year; that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
River Cities Community Calendar
POMEROY — Meigs County Public Employee Retirees Inc., Chapter 74, will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Ave., Pomeroy. Becca Martin, project director of Vantage of Southeast Ohio, an organization that works with senior citizens interested in obtaining part- or full-time employment, will be the guest speaker. Also, Greg Ervin, PERI District 7 representative, will be present to provide updates on issues affecting PERI members. All Meigs County Public Employee retirees are urged to attend.
WVNews
Swine Influenza detected in Jackson County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH) and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating several reports of individuals who have developed influenza-like illness after working closely with swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever at the Jackson County Fair.
WVNews
County Commission addresses ambulance and 911 digital texting issues
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Everyone seems to be dealing with product availability these days. This is also true for the Jackson County Emergency Services (EMS). At the Aug. 3 meeting of the Jackson County Commission, EMS Director Troy Bain asked permission to start the bid process for ambulance purchase. That would not be an unusual request, but these ambulances are for fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.
WVNews
Paul David Woodyard
Paul David Woodyard, 89 of Ravenswood, passed away August 3, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley. He was born October 3, 1932, In Grafton son of the late Clair and Lula Phillips Woodyard. He enjoyed dancing especially the Jitterbug where he won contests. When he became old enough to work, he went to work at the family business, W. A. Woodyard Lumber Mill. In 1958 he moved to Ravenswood and went to work at Kaiser Aluminum where he retired after 31 years of service, but his true profession was Farming. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He, along with five of his siblings are listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most siblings to celebrate 60 years of marriage.
WVNews
Jackson County Teacher of the Year is a finalist for state award
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. (WV News) — If a picture paints a thousand words, then to see the joy of teaching simply requires looking at Angel Reed. The Title I reading teacher has been sharing that joy for 22 years, with 19 of those being at Fairplain Elementary School. She is the 2023 Jackson County Teacher of the Year and recently learned that she is one of the top ten candidates vying for West Virginia Teacher of the Year.
WVNews
Viking Football: Sayre welcomes 45 to Memorial Stadium
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Memorial Stadium turf has been blazing this week for the latest edition of Ripley Viking football. It has been hot, which is just perfect for getting a football team into game shape. And the first of 10 regular season games will arrive three weeks from today (Friday).
WVNews
Ravenswood Football: Red Devils have nearly 40 prepping for 2022
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – As he heads into his fifth season as Ravenswood’s head football coach, Eric Hupp is hopeful of having a roster that will ultimately be about 40-strong. In the first week of the preseason, Hupp has had 36 players out for practices.
WVNews
Marshall men's soccer No. 14 in preseason poll; WVU rated No. 6
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The season hasn’t kicked off yet, but there are already reasons to be hyped about Herd soccer. The Marshall men’s soccer team made an appearance in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll Tuesday, entering the season at No. 14.
Comments / 0