ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Listed below are 20 of the most effective U.S. cities to reside in 2022, and they’re attracting huge waves of younger individuals

By riserie
moneysenator.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on moneysenator.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is it safe to go to restaurants, bars and concerts now? How to assess your COVID-19 risk

At this point in the pandemic, with the omicron variant and its subvariants dominating the number of COVID-19 cases, you may be wondering how you can safely go to restaurants, bars, concerts and other places where you'll be in close proximity to lots of people. Besides being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the best way to prevent infection has  not changed much since 2020. ...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

This Arizona casino resort reinvented itself during the pandemic. Here's its new look

Imagine stepping inside a cruise ship, but instead of ocean water, you're surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, about 30 miles northeast of central Phoenix on land owned by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, is where this vision becomes reality as a reimagined one-stop vacation spot. People who visited We-Ko-Pa before the pandemic...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix history: Flame-inspired precast concrete panels ignite a rescue operation

Having an affinity for Phoenix’s impressive mid-century architecture comes easily for many in the construction industry. But preserving this unique heritage requires a tad more passion, especially when the task requires moving 325,000 pounds of delicate precast concrete from the Arizona Public Service administrative building in Deer Valley.   Fortunately, the firm that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake wins GOP nomination for governor; Students face lingering challenges from COVID-19; First Friday in downtown Phoenix

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake turns her more than two-decade career as a newscaster in Phoenix into political success as she wins GOP governor primary.  Students return to in-person learning after more than two years of intermittent remote learning, quarantines and...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
International Business Times

Michigan Working To Attract Chip Manufacturers Under New U.S. Bill - Governor

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the state is well positioned to attract new investment in semiconductor chips manufacturing after Congress passed $52 billion in new subsidies. "The state of Michigan is uniquely positioned," Whitmer told Reuters in an interview. "We want to make sure that our potential partners in this...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy