ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County continues making progress on jail takeover

By B.C. Manion
The Laker/Lutz News
 3 days ago
Read on lakerlutznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Pasco is part of a statewide pilot program to stem the opioid epidemic

As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most. The initiative, which includes Florida’s first statewide director of opioid recovery, is based on a pilot treatment program...
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco Schools opens transportation call center

Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have as the start of the school year nears, according to a news release. Every year, parents have questions about bus routes and pickup times. This year, there are some significant changes such as...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Teen accused in multi-county crime spree

A teenager is suspected in connection with a series of burglaries in the Ridge Manor area as well as other crimes in three nearby counties.’. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard in May.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
Local
Florida Government
pasconewsonline.com

Two Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County detectives conducted an early morning drug bust at a home near the Silverthorn Country Club. According to deputies, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible drug dealer who was selling large amounts of a variety of narcotics within Hernando County at 14209 San Antonio Road in Brooksville. An undercover operation was initiated, which resulted in narcotics purchases for fentanyl and methamphetamine from Ismail Tillman and his girlfriend Nakayla Roberts.
iontb.com

Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
PALM HARBOR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Fdle#Board#The County Board#Pasco County Sheriff
cltampa.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

7-Eleven approved off U.S. 41 in Lutz

The Hillsborough County Commission has approved a rezoning request to allow a 7-Eleven at 18601 N. U.S. 41, which is north of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Sunset Lane, in Lutz. The request came despite opposition from a nearby resident, from representatives of the Lutz Civic Association, the Lutz...
LUTZ, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks South Brooksville shooter

Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. Now they are seeking the person responsible for the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m., on July 31, deputies patrolling the area saw a large group of people gathered at...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL
WFLA

Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car

It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy