Pasco County continues making progress on jail takeover

Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
Pasco is part of a statewide pilot program to stem the opioid epidemic
As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most. The initiative, which includes Florida’s first statewide director of opioid recovery, is based on a pilot treatment program...
Pasco Schools opens transportation call center
Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have as the start of the school year nears, according to a news release. Every year, parents have questions about bus routes and pickup times. This year, there are some significant changes such as...
Teen accused in multi-county crime spree
A teenager is suspected in connection with a series of burglaries in the Ridge Manor area as well as other crimes in three nearby counties.’. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard in May.
Two Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County detectives conducted an early morning drug bust at a home near the Silverthorn Country Club. According to deputies, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible drug dealer who was selling large amounts of a variety of narcotics within Hernando County at 14209 San Antonio Road in Brooksville. An undercover operation was initiated, which resulted in narcotics purchases for fentanyl and methamphetamine from Ismail Tillman and his girlfriend Nakayla Roberts.
Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
New VA New Port Richey Clinic will soon serve 49,000 Pasco County veterans
For the 49,000 veterans who now live in Pasco County, the new VA New Port Richey Clinic will open in the winter of this year and it will be four times the size of the old facility.
Every Pinellas County public school now equipped with ALERT safety system
Every public school campus in Pinellas County has new, potentially life-saving technology in place. The system is called ALERT (Active Law Enforcement Response Technology).
Hillsborough Adds 60-Day Rent Increase Rule
The vote follows a similar ordinance passing in Pinellas
Repairs To Section Of Morris Bridge Road In Pasco County Complete
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Construction work is completed on a section of Morris Bridge Road in Zephyrhills, where a hole formed in late May. The roadway is open to traffic. Some minor work will continue, but traffic flow will not be affected, according to Pasco County
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
7-Eleven approved off U.S. 41 in Lutz
The Hillsborough County Commission has approved a rezoning request to allow a 7-Eleven at 18601 N. U.S. 41, which is north of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Sunset Lane, in Lutz. The request came despite opposition from a nearby resident, from representatives of the Lutz Civic Association, the Lutz...
Pasco County superintendent to parents: Have 'tough conversations' with kids about behavior
Inside Pasco County Schools, the administration is cracking down on student discipline. During a Tuesday night school board meeting, Browning said students not behaving are running a risk of increased penalties. Superintendent Browning urges parents to have "tough conversations" with their children about behavior in class. Last year, the district...
HCSO seeks South Brooksville shooter
Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. Now they are seeking the person responsible for the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m., on July 31, deputies patrolling the area saw a large group of people gathered at...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Tampa Bank Robbery Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a local credit union. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a black male suspect
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car
It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
Detectives Investigate Pinellas County Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Clifford Clark. Detectives say Clark was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested on three counts of Possession of a Controlled
Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services. "The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email. Residential reclaimed...
Hillsborough deputies looking for bank robbery suspect
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the suspect in a credit union robbery Wednesday morning.
