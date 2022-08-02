Metropolitan Ministries seeks help to stock its pantry

Read on lakerlutznews.com
usf.edu
Florida airline workers demand living wages and benefits
Anthony Sanders has worked for four years as a subcontractor at Tampa International Airport loading baggage and escorting passengers in wheelchairs. "I love helping people," he said. "The passengers tell me, you know, I couldn't do this without you." In May, Sanders suffered a blood clot in his leg that...
cltampa.com
Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws
A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
Hillsborough County landlords must provide 60-day notice if increasing rent over five percent
Hillsborough County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance which adds protections for tenants amidst rent hikes Wednesday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Shriners lays off more workers in Tampa
August 3, 2022 - Shriners Healthcare for Children Florida, known as SHC that cares for children with pediatric orthopaedic conditions, will lay off 20 additional workers at the Tampa facility. The majority of the affected workers serve as physical therapists and in outpatient roles. "Our commitment to caring for children in need of Shriners' specialty care remains unchanged. However, in light of recent changes in the delivery of health care services, SHC will no longer be providing clinic services at our Tampa location," an administrator wrote in a letter dated Aug. 1, informing the state the layoffs will occur on Sept. 30. "This change will allow Shriners to continue to strengthen its core mission of caring for children with pediatric orthopaedic conditions while ensuring good stewardship of our charitable resources," the letter read. Shriners previously cut 38 Tampa employees in April.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco Schools opens transportation call center
Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have as the start of the school year nears, according to a news release. Every year, parents have questions about bus routes and pickup times. This year, there are some significant changes such as...
The Laker/Lutz News
This posse offers security, showmanship
There’s just one requirement to join Pasco Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. Volunteers need to have a little giddyup. Well, actually there is more to it than that. Posse volunteers provide security, as well as entertainment, during various events throughout Pasco County. They also engage in community relations, crime prevention, search and rescue, and even fundraising.
plantcityobserver.com
New Plant City hospital one beam closer to completion
South Florida Baptist Hospital held topping out ceremony. The topping-out ceremony for the new South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City occurred on Wednesday. The ceremony is part of a tradition as the highest beam of the structure was placed. Spectators gazed upward as a crane lifted the beam which...
New VA New Port Richey Clinic will soon serve 49,000 Pasco County veterans
For the 49,000 veterans who now live in Pasco County, the new VA New Port Richey Clinic will open in the winter of this year and it will be four times the size of the old facility.
fox13news.com
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
Aggressive wild hog concerns grow in Sun City Center, trappers offer to help
Aggressive wild hogs continue to be a growing concern for homeowners in Sun City Center, with some residents saying it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
995qyk.com
Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant
Todays Second Date Update was between Hailey and David. On their first date that they went all in on. The debate quickly became what unacceptable behavior for a restaurant looks like. They are both single parents and have known each other through a mutual friend for awhile now. Usually when you have a mutual friend and have been set up by that friend there is somewhat of a connection.
Clear the Shelters: Pasco County Animal Services looking for families to adopt over 100 pets
WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever families in Tampa Bay during the national Clear the Shelters 2022 campaign.
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
fox13news.com
Pasco superintendent discusses staff shortages, start times before first day back
In the Bay Area, school starts in almost every local district on Aug. 10, including Pasco County. Superintendent Kurt Browning joins Good Day to discuss the year ahead, including how the school district is handling staffing shortages and school start times.
Bay News 9
Teacher says apartment ceiling collapse damaged hundreds of dollars in classroom supplies
The busy week before the start of a new school year became particularly stressful for two Tampa Bay teachers when part of their apartment ceiling collapsed, ruining their belongings and what they said were hundreds of dollars in classroom supplies. What You Need To Know. Two Tampa Bay teachers said...
Dunedin hopes garbage truck fires serve as wake-up call for trash customers
After multiple garbage truck fires, the City of Dunedin is reminding its trash customers to dispose of hazardous and flammable waste products properly.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
New VA Mental Health Clinic to open in early 2024
New Veteran's Mental health clinic will offer a variety of services addressing PTSD, anxiety, depression, insomnia, and substance abuse utilizing Evidence-Based Psychotherapy or EBP's.
Tampa Bay News Wire
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital Graduates 57 Doctors from its Graduate Medical Education Training Program
Brooksville, Fla. (August 4, 2022) – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital congratulates 56 residents and one fellow on graduating from the hospital-sponsored graduate medical education (GME) program. Residents and fellows are physicians who are completing the required training in their specialty after graduating from medical school. “One of the...
995qyk.com
Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa
A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
