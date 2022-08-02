Read on ksisradio.com
Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday
School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY PRESIDING COMMISSIONER RACE DECIDED IN AUGUST PRIMARY ELECTION
Pettis County voters elected a new Presiding Commissioner during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Pettis County. According to unofficial election results, 27.2 percent of registered voters in Pettis County participated in the August...
Sedalia Police Reports For August 4, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Heck Avenue in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller. The caller stated her boyfriend had pulled a gun on her during an argument. The suspect had already left the area upon Officer's arrival. No charges have been filed at this time.
Gov. Parson signs $2.5 million bill for tobacco prevention and cessation programming
Gov. Mike Parson was at MU Health Care on Wednesday to discuss tobacco use prevention.
KSIS Radio
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted
kjluradio.com
Motorists commuting to Jefferson City from Columbia can expect two weeks of delays starting August 16
Motorists using Highway 63 to get into Jefferson City from Columbia will experience delays in the upcoming weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 16, the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to westbound Highway 54 will be closed for approximately two weeks. Drivers will be detoured east onto 54 toward Holts Summit where they’ll use the Summit Drive intersection to turn around and head back toward Jefferson City. Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure and detour.
KRMS Radio
BREAKING: Major Upset In Camden County Races
It’s a major upset for 2 incumbents in Camden County. According to the County Clerk, unofficially Ike Skelton has defeated Greg Hasty and host of others for the Presiding Commissioner Seat while Richelle Christensen Grosvenor has defeated Caleb Cunningham for Prosecuting Attorney. Skelton’s win is a massive vote, with...
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
kbia.org
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
kjluradio.com
One man arrested after high speed pursuit starts in Sedalia
One man is arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Sedalia. The Sedalia Police Department says a Pettis County deputy tried to stop a driver for careless and imprudent driving Sunday night. The driver took off, heading westbound out of the city limits of Sedalia, hitting speeds of 120 mph and running through two stop signs.
Warrensburg Man Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Warrensburg man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2016 Hyundai, driven by 23-year-old Dylan M. Ramsey of Warrensburg, was on US 50 at NW 601 Road around 9:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the median, the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle returned to the roadway and overturned.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES DUE IN COURT
A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Discount Smoke Shop Burglaries
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two burglaries that occurred at Discount Smoke Shop, 709 East Broadway. On Saturday, July 30 at 2:55 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the business and discovered that entry was forced and several vape devices and products were stolen. Total amount of the theft was estimated at $3,000, with about $330 in property damage.
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders.
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
