Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO