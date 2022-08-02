Read on northeastoregonnow.com
Related
kptv.com
Crash involving semi-truck leaves man dead on US 730
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on US 730 near milepost 182 left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash at about noon. A Saturn SUV was driving westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a Peterbilt Semi-truck.
Oregon Man Falls Under Boat, Fatal Injuries From Propeller
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office reports a man injured in a Friday boating accident died from his injuries. It happened Friday, but information just now being released. The man slid underneath the boat and was struck by the propeller. The USCO reports that 41-year-old Benjamin Ryan Camden or Milton-Freewater was...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash Closes Highway 730 West Of Umatilla
UMATILLA, Ore.- According to the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District an accident on Highway 730, just west of Umatilla, has both directions of the highway closed. There is no timetable on when the road will re-open. Drivers are asked to please find an alternate route or to avoid the area.
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon State Patrol Stops "Cars"
OREGON.- An Oregon State Patrol Trooper received a complaint Thursday morning regarding two cars racing and cutting each other off. The description of the cars made them easy to find. One was "Lightning McQueen" and the other "Dinoco" from the film Cars. The Trooper pulled "Lightning McQueen" over for following...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
Firefighters gain on deadly McKinney fire south of Oregon border; ‘This is a sleeping giant right now’
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Thursday morning and bulldozers and...
KTVB
Car crash closes westbound lane on I-84, near La Grande
LA GRANDE, Ore. — A car crash has closed the westbound lane of Interstate 84 near La Grande, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). ODOT reported the road is closed from the Baker City exit 304 to the site of the crash near milepost 270, 5 miles east of La Grande.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
northeastoregonnow.com
Heatwave Results in 14 Suspected Deaths; 1 in Umatilla County
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
kptv.com
Oregon medical examiner investigating 14 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Medical Examiner is investigating four additional deaths as heat-related, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The additional deaths bring the total of suspected heat-related deaths since the beginning of the heat wave to 14. Officials say of the four recent deaths, two occurred in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northeastoregonnow.com
Willie Tittle Passes Away at 75
William C. “Willie” Tittle of Sisters died on July 26, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 75. He was born on June 23, 1947 in Omaha, Neb. Arrangements are pending. Please share memories of Willie with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Aug. 3: Christian Ryan Perkins, 22, was arrested on the 1300 block of N. First Street and charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Aug. 2: Rodger Martin Myers, 50, was arrested on the 200 block of Main Street in Irrigon...
Justice served? Mariah Pelker’s killer released after 25 years
In October 2021, Ellen Pelker went to a parole hearing to plead for the board to keep Anderson locked up. He was close to completing 25 years in prison on his 25-to-life sentence. While she was there she received troubling and confusing news -- Gov. Brown put his name on the list for early release that she wanted the parole board to consider.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 4
On August 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market were located, seized, and destroyed. A semi-automatic firearm was also seized while one adult male was detained, identified, and interviewed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and unpermitted electrical installations (significant fire hazard). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
northeastoregonnow.com
Cole Hofbauer Passes Away at 21
Cole John Hofbauer of Hermiston passed away at his home in Hermiston on July 30, 2022 at the age of 21. He was born on Dec. 14, 2000 in Didsbury, Alberta, Canada. Cole was raised in Hermiston, where he attended schools in both Hermiston and Umatilla. He loved working with his hands and being outdoors. Cole was studying for his applicators license to pursue his true love, which was working with Dennis Winters at DW Ag Service.
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
Death toll rises to 4 in massive McKinney Fire burning near Oregon border, officials say
The out of control McKinney Fire burning near the Oregon border is being blamed for two more deaths.
Newborn baby boy missing out of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger. Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July...
Comments / 1