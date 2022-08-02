ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

BrightView Prepares for Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Sequel

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfD2R_0h22sRSn00
BrightView, the Official Field Consultant of Major League Baseball, is working with MLB to prepare the ballfield for the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams game. (Photo: Business Wire)

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

We built it and they’re coming… again! As anticipation builds for the encore to last year’s MLB at Field of Dreams game, BrightView (NYSE: BV), the Official Field Consultant of Major League Baseball, is deep in the thick of a Dyersville, Iowa cornfield fine tuning and carefully manicuring the major league field inspired by the beloved 1989 film.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005133/en/

BrightView, the Official Field Consultant of Major League Baseball, is working with MLB to prepare the ballfield for the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams game. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the second installment of the Field of Dreams classic scheduled for August 11, BrightView is again working with MLB to bring this vision to life and ensure the field conforms to major league playing standards. And the sequel, featuring the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, promises to be just as epic.

Since MLB announced the Field of Dreams series in 2019, BrightView has worked with MLB to draw up plans and carve out and maintain an MLB caliber ballfield in a cornfield adjacent to the Dyersville farm where the movie was filmed and the original field still stands. In fact, the distance from the movie site’s homeplate to the MLB field’s homeplate is exactly 1,000 feet.

Led by Murray Cook, President of BrightView’s Sports Turf division, BrightView performed all site work and constructed the ballfield, bullpens, fencing, and foul poles, as well as oversaw installation of the outfield wall, backstop net, and various player-related areas. The team also managed the planting of the corn that is part of the iconic outfield background.

“This was an incredibly satisfying project,” said Cook. “Our goal was to build a field that not only replicates the Field of Dreams movie magic, but make it so players are literally stepping out of the cornfield onto a first-class major league field that has been transplanted in the middle of an Iowa farm. We built it, and they came.”

Come gametime, BrightView’s 12 person grounds crew, which includes eight native Iowans, is responsible for mowing, painting, and lining the field, as well as raking the base paths, grooming the infield, and changing bases between innings.

“MLB at Field of Dreams exemplifies BrightView’s passion for and commitment to helping bring grandiose ideas, improbable concepts, and even movie dreams to life,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. “Each project we work on with Major League Baseball is unique and presents its own challenges, but Murray and his crew are the best in the business and they always rise to the occasion.”

Field of DreamsField Fast Facts

  • 100,000 square feet of sod was laid
  • 30,000 cubic yards of material was excavated
  • 4,000 tons of sand and 2,000 tons of pea gravel was installed under the new grass
  • 300 pounds of grass seed was used
  • 159 acres of corn, standing 10 to 12 feet tall, surround the field
  • 8 Iowans work on BrightView’s gameday grounds crew

BrightView is the nation’s leading commercial landscape company, providing a wide range of services, from design, maintenance, and snow and ice removal to tree care, golf course maintenance, sports turf, and more.

The Field of Dreams game is yet another special project in a long line of celebrated games that BrightView has assisted MLB. Following completion of this game, BrightView will again oversee field management for MLB’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., where the sports turf team has maintained historic Bowman Field since the inaugural contest was played in 2017. The company has also worked with MLB to develop, construct, and maintain fields for the Fort Bragg Game (2016), London (2019) and Japan (2019) series, and the historic exhibition game played in Havana, Cuba (2016), among other notable games.

Field of Dreams © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE: BV ), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners’ associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Source: BrightView Landscapes

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005133/en/

CONTACT: David Freireich

(484) 567-7244

David.Freireich@BrightView.comCandice Henry

(484) 567-7236

Candice.Henry@BrightView.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA IOWA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BASEBALL SPORTS OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LANDSCAPE

SOURCE: BrightView Landscapes

PUB: 08/02/2022 06:30 AM/DISC: 08/02/2022 06:32 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees trade Joey Gallo to surprising team

The New York Yankees traded disappointing slugger Joey Gallo on Tuesday, which was not a surprise. The team taking Gallo, however, is a bit unexpected. The Yankees are trading Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The Yankees are getting Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter in exchange for Gallo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline

Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal

The Houston Astros acquired 1B/OF Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-way trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the trade isn’t as complicated as it sounds. Here is how it all went down, per Jeff Passan. Astros receive: 1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray Orioles receive: RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott […] The post Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, IA
Popculture

MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension

A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash when they acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the MLB trade deadline. In exchange, the Angels received outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez, with many deeming it a light return. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski revealed why the club didn’t offer […] The post The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Field Of Dreams#Little League#Blue Bell#Nyse#The Cincinnati Reds
dodgerblue.com

Former Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday at the age of 94. He’s survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in statement. “The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Whit Merrifield drops vaccination truth bomb after trade to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays made a big trade deadline splash in acquiring former Kansas City Royals star Whit Merrifield. It was somewhat of a risky trade for the Blue Jays, considering Merrifield was unvaccinated and had just missed their recent series against the Royals in Toronto, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. Amid the speculation about his vaccination status after the trade, Merrifield cleared the air with a huge revelation that bodes well for the Blue Jays. Via Adren Zwelling of Sportsnet, Merrifield revealed he is now vaccinated and will be joining the Blue Jays in Toronto on Thursday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Angels tie insane MLB record, still lose as L.A. continues to implode

The Los Angeles Angels continue to find new and stunning ways to lose games in what can only be described as another disappointing campaign. In this edition of jaw-dropping feats that still led to an Angels loss, Los Angeles managed to tie an MLB record by smashing seven solo home runs, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics, 8-7. It’s just the sixth time in league history that a team has lost despite hitting seven long balls in a single tilt.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Vin Scully, legendary sports broadcaster and Los Angeles Dodgers icon, dies at 94

Longtime and legendary broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday, the Dodgers announced. He was 94 years old. "He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw. Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles," the team said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports

Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy