London shares open lower as energy stocks weigh
- UK shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years. The FTSE 100 index ended flat on Thursday after the British central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised its Bank Rate by half percentage point to 1.75% - the highest level since late-2008.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Eni E - P/E: 4.76. Hoegh LNG Partners has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.49, which has increased by 32.43% compared to Q4, which was 0.37. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.44%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 0.57% in the previous quarter. Eni saw an increase...
Stock Market Today: Energy Sector Drags on Stocks
Stocks started August on shaky footing, with markets struggling to find direction following their best month since 2020. Much of last week's gains came on the heels of well-received tech earnings. And while the earnings calendar heats up later this week, the main focus on Monday was economic data. Namely, the Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers' index (PMI) – a measure of factory activity in the U.S. – fell to 52.8 in July from 53.0 in June.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Eli Lilly cuts annual profit view as lower insulin prices hit Q2 sales
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time as lower insulin prices and competition for the company's cancer drug bruised its second-quarter earnings.
Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales
Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
Who Is Europe's Top Gas Supplier?
A new BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently has revealed the identity of Europe's number one gas supplier. — According to a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently, Norway is now Europe’s number one gas supplier. Norway supplies around 50 percent of Europe’s domestic...
Stocks start August with slide after best month since 2020
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to end down 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave back some of their recent gains, nudging the Russell 2000 0.1% lower. Bond yields mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.60% from 2.65% late Friday. August’s subdued opening follows a solid rally for stocks last month: July was the best month for the S&P 500 index since November 2020. But this week’s array of economic reports and company earnings has left traders “a little cautious,” said Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist at Ally Invest.
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) (LSEG.L) cost and savings targets for integration of data company Refinitiv are on track, it said after half-year results and the launch of a larger than expected 750 million pound ($911 million) share buyback.
Treasury yields fall to start August on signs that inflation may be cooling
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after a few key reports signaled that high inflation may be cooling off. At around 4:20 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 56 basis points to 2.586%. The 30-year yield slipped 59 basis points to 2.921%. Yields are inverse to price and a basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.
Why Ramit Sethi Believes Crypto Investors 'Get Quiet' When the Market Slows
Has Bitcoin become part of your identity?
Corteva raises forecast as demand for seeds, crop protection products booms
(Reuters) -Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as the crop protection products maker benefits from surging demand from farmers looking to cash in on higher prices since the Ukraine war.
Russia bans Western investors from selling stakes in banks, key assets including Sakhakin-1
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in certain strategic businesses and banks until the end of the year, a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin showed on Friday.
A Flurry Of Employment News Drops Ahead Of Friday's Jobs Report
(Thursday Market Open) The Bank of England (BoE) raised its key lending rate by 50 basis points, its biggest hike in 27 years. The BoE, unlike the Federal Reserve, is expressing strong concerns about a potential recession. It also emphasized that it could be battling inflation for some time. In reaction to the news, the British pound strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the spot market and the London FTSE 100 was up 0.56% before the U.S. markets opened.
BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices
LONDON — (AP) — BP's earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Dollar Edges Higher Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data
The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday, attempting to recoup some losses after its sharpest daily drop in more than two weeks, as traders turned their attention to U.S. jobs data for further clues about the strength of the economy. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a...
Stock Gains Cool in Asia as US Equity Futures Dip: Markets Wrap
A rally in stocks cooled in Asia on Thursday as investors assessed the corporate profit outlook, while wagers on further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes supported Treasury yields. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge added about 0.5%, helped by a climb in Chinese tech companies propelled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ahead...
APA Corp, Marathon Oil and Ovintiv boost returns as oil prices surge
Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer APA Corp (APA.O) reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Wednesday, bolstered by surging crude prices. Houston, Texas based APA is the latest oil and gas producer to post sharply higher profits, benefiting from surging oil prices after demand rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and sanctions on major energy producer Russia dented global supply.
