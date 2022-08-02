ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Systematic Drilling Outlines New High-grade Mineralized Vein Sets Over 630m Strike, Connecting Keats and 515 Zones

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Xy8N_0h22olSF00
1 of 2

New Found Gold Corp. (“ New Found ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from 17 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of an ongoing systematic drill program exploring a highly prospective segment of the Appleton Fault Zone (“AFZ”) immediately north of the Keats Zone. New Found’s 100% owned Queensway project comprises an approximately 1500km 2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005505/en/

Keats North Highlights:

Keats North comprises multiple newly discovered high-grade gold veins in a corridor covering approximately 630m of strike northwards from the northern end of Keats Main to the recently discovered 515 zone, reported on April 13, 2022 (see Figure 1). Highlight results from recent drilling in this corridor include:

Table 1: Keats North Drilling Highlights

1Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 2m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

  • These new results are defining an extensive network of mineralized veins including Umbra, Penumbra, Apogee, Enigma, and Perigee/515 over a roughly 630m long x 150m wide area linking Keats Main and the 515 discovery area (Figure 1). These veins start at the surface, are generally steeply dipping, and to date have been drill tested to a maximum vertical depth of 125m.
  • Noteworthy intervals in these veins include:
  • 45.9 g/t Au over 2.75m in NFGC-22-578 (Umbra);
  • 19.3 g/t Au over 2.05m in NFGC-22-610 (Umbra);
  • 40.6 g/t Au over 2.00m in NFGC-22-586 (Enigma);
  • 24.1 g/t Au over 2.20m in NFGC-22-580 (Enigma);
  • and 13.2 g/t Au over 2.05m and 10.7 g/t Au over 2.70m in NFGC-22-559 (Enigma).
  • Due to a thin cover of glacial till there is very limited surface exposure of bedrock along the AFZ corridor including between Keats Main and Golden Joint, and until recently there had been essentially no drill testing of this gap. In early 2022 the Company implemented a program of systematic grid drilling between Keats and Golden Joint leading to the 515 discovery ( 43.9 g/t Au over 3.85m in NFGC-22-515 ( reported April 13, 2022 ) and two near surface intervals of 8.70 g/t Au over 6.75m in NFGC-22-533 and 275 g/t Au over 2.15m in NFGC-22-538 ( reported May 4, 2022 ).
  • The results reported in this release are the initial assays following up on these discovery holes, with further results including several high priority holes anticipated in the next several weeks.

VP of Exploration Melissa Render stated: “Our drilling is demonstrating that the corridor surrounding the Appleton Fault Zone is prolifically mineralized via a series of interconnected structures and vein sets that form a webbing shown to occur within a few hundred-meter-wide damage zone on either side of the of the primary, crustal-scale fault. These veins are not constrained by orientation or stratigraphy, which greatly increases the amount of strike length and the variety of lithological environments to explore. In specific areas, blow outs of gold mineralization occur where veins and structures cross paths, as illustrated at Keats Main, Lotto, and Golden Joint. The complexity and extent of the system provides an opportunity for discovery in a very large volume of prospective host stratigraphy.

We have now ramped up to 14 drills to continue to accelerate our exploration and rate of discovery. Today’s news outlines an area roughly equal to the strike length of Keats, connecting two zones together that were previously separate. Drilling in this area remains sparse and shallow, with several priority assays pending.”

Discussion

Mineralization at the Queensway Project is hosted by a fold-thrust sequence of northeast-striking, steeply dipping turbiditic sedimentary rocks deposited and deformed during the closure of the Iapetus Ocean and subsequent continent-continent collision. During this prolonged period of continued shortening, at least two regional-deformation zones developed and include the Appleton (“AFZ”) and JBP fault zones. The AFZ is interpreted to be a significant, deep-seated thrust fault that strikes southwest across the full 100km+ length of the property and is likely the main conduit for the gold mineralizing fluids, much like the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault Zone in the Abitibi.

As a result of progressive deformation, the brittle host stratigraphy developed an extensive network of gold-bearing fault zones enveloping the AFZ, the extents of which are not yet known. Higher-grades and widths of gold mineralization occur in areas where there was greater mineralizing fluid flow such as at structural intersections, at dilational openings within fault structures, and along lithological contacts where breakage occurs due to rheological differences in the compressional strength of contrasting sedimentary rock units. A significant amount of the high-grade gold mineralization is interpreted to be epizonal in nature, having been emplaced when tectonic movements resulted in the explosive tapping of deep gold-rich magmatic fluids that rapidly precipitated gold as they migrated towards surface.

The Keats-Baseline Fault Zone (‘KBFZ’) is an extensive brittle fault zone that lies to the east of the AFZ and runs slightly oblique to it and has an east-northeast strike (N55°E) and dips to the southeast at approximately 60°. This fault forms an extensive damage zone that is discordant to the stratigraphy, and it controls the development of a complex network of brittle, high-grade gold vein arrays that are epizonal in character. Gold mineralization is characterized by the presence of quartz-carbonate veins with vuggy, stylolitic and/or brecciated textures which often contain trace amounts of arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, boulangerite or pyrite, and which are associated with a NH4 muscovite alteration. A variety of fault and vein orientations have been encountered within and surrounding the KBFZ, forming a complex network of high-grade vein splays bifurcating from the KBFZ and the AFZ. Cross-cutting the Keats Main zone and forming important constituents of the KBFZ network are several conjugate brittle faults that are gold-rich and that create lenses of high-grade gold mineralization. Examples of such structures are the Umbra, Penumbra, Solstice, Eclipse, and 421 zones (Figure 1). The Umbra and Penumbra structures strike approximately north-south and have been intersected over a strike length of approximately 630m and are interpreted to play an important role for concentrating high-grade gold in the Keats North region.

Drillhole Details

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Keats North

1Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 2m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 400,000m Drill Program Update

Approximately 56% of the planned 400,000m program at Queensway has been drilled to date with ~28,000m of the core still pending assay results. Fourteen (14) core rigs are currently operating meeting New Found’s targeted drill count for Q2.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, Laboratory and Discussion

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined and further exploration is required. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional variability in true width. Assays are uncut, and composite intervals are calculated using a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 2m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A professional geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades. Once all sample intervals have been chosen, photos of the wet and dry core are taken for future reference.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cut-line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for crushing, pulverizing, and assaying. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into shipping pails and/or nylon shipping bags, sealed and marked with the contents.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick; an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found.

The entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. “Routine” samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

All sample pulps are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ICP61).

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory’s internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found’s quality control protocols.

New Found’s quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 5% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company’s Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated August 2, 2022, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 400,000m drill program at Queensway, now approximately 56% complete. The Company is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $77 million as of August 2022.

Please see the Company’s website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Contact

To contact the Company, please visit the Company’s website, www.newfoundgold.ca and make your request through our investor inquiry form. Our management has a pledge to be in touch with any investor inquiries within 24 hours.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to assay results, exploration and drilling on the Company’s Queensway gold project in Newfoundland, interpretation of the assay results and the results of the drilling program, the discovery of zones of high-grade gold mineralization, the timing of future drilling results and funding of the drilling program. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “aims,” “suggests,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “prospective,” “possibly,” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “can,” “could” or “should” occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company’s exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company’s business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company’s Annual Information Form and Management’s discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005505/en/

CONTACT: New Found Gold Corp.

Per: “Collin Kettell”

Collin Kettell, Chief Executive Officer

Email:ckettell@newfoundgold.ca

Phone: +1 (845) 535-1486

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MINING/MINERALS NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: New Found Gold Corp.

PUB: 08/02/2022 06:30 AM/DISC: 08/02/2022 06:32 AM

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Northisle Intersects 0.72% Cu Eq. over 50m, 0.47% Cu Eq. over 101m; Drilling Extends Mineralization more than 200m beyond the Modelled Pit Shell

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) (“Northisle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from its 2022 Spring drill program at Hushamu. These new results continue to affirm the interpretation that higher grade mineralization exists in under-drilled areas of the modelled pit at Hushamu. In addition, HU22-06 was continued in copper mineralization for at least 200 meters beyond the outline of the modelled pit shell. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005317/en/ Table 1: Hushamu 2022 Significant Intercepts. Copper and gold equivalent calculations based on the following...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Kavango Pit and Kombat Trend Drilling Highlights Strength of New Zone at Trigon’s Kombat Mine

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) announces results from drilling of new mineralization targets at Kombat Mine in Namibia (the “Project”), in the area of the Kavango Pit, along the Kombat trend mineralization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005593/en/ Figure 1: Map of Program Area The aerial photo shows the area where mining and stripping have already occurred. A yellow “x” represents holes completed, both reported and those for which results are still pending and red “x” represents planned holes to be drilled. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Agricultural management and pesticide use reduce the functioning of beneficial plant symbionts

Phosphorus (P) acquisition is key for plant growth. Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) help plants acquire P from soil. Understanding which factors drive AMF-supported nutrient uptake is essential to develop more sustainable agroecosystems. Here we collected soils from 150 cereal fields and 60 non-cropped grassland sites across a 3,000"‰km trans-European gradient. In a greenhouse experiment, we tested the ability of AMF in these soils to forage for the radioisotope 33P from a hyphal compartment. AMF communities in grassland soils were much more efficient in acquiring 33P and transferred 64% more 33P to plants compared with AMF in cropland soils. Fungicide application best explained hyphal 33P transfer in cropland soils. The use of fungicides and subsequent decline in AMF richness in croplands reduced 33P uptake by 43%. Our results suggest that land-use intensity and fungicide use are major deterrents to the functioning and natural nutrient uptake capacity of AMF in agroecosystems.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#New Gold#Minerals#Mineralization#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry#Mineralized Vein Sets#New Found Gold Corp#Nyse#Afz#New Found#Queensway#The Trans Canada Highway
The Associated Press

AVAC Group Ltd. Announces Passing of Former Chair, Dr. Robert Rennie

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- AVAC Group Ltd. (“AVAC” or the “Company”) is sad to announce the passing of its former Chair, Dr. Robert Rennie. Rob passed away peacefully at The Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute with family by his side on July 26, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005847/en/ Rob had been a director of AVAC since 2009; he had served as Chair from 2012 until his retirement in June, 2022. Rob was a visionary and inspirational leader who over the years assisted the Company to achieve the strong foundation on which it currently stands.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

macami.ai, a Robotic Process Automation and AI Consultancy, Launches in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Today, co-founders and tech industry veterans Carlos Martin and Venky Cheluvaraj announce the launch of macami.ai, a Cedar Park-based robotic process automation and AI consultancy that demystifies the use of artificial intelligence, RPA and digitization to make businesses more efficient and allow them to scale effectively. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005879/en/ Carlos Martin, Co-Founder & CEO and Venky Cheluvaraj, Co-Founder & COO of macami.ai, celebrate the ribbon cutting of their company with members of the Austin community, including the Austin Chamber of Commerce & Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Tech Council. macami.ai is robotic process automation and AI consultancy that demystifies the use of artificial intelligence, RPA and digitization to make businesses more efficient and allow them to scale effectively.(Photo: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Western Copper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Telesat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) _ Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Friday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter. The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. The satellite communications company posted revenue of $146.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Associated Press

Denison Mine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. The uranium mining company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B

Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion. The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum. Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt of about $275.6 million. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators. Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.
BUSINESS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix history: Flame-inspired precast concrete panels ignite a rescue operation

Having an affinity for Phoenix’s impressive mid-century architecture comes easily for many in the construction industry. But preserving this unique heritage requires a tad more passion, especially when the task requires moving 325,000 pounds of delicate precast concrete from the Arizona Public Service administrative building in Deer Valley.   Fortunately, the firm that...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Orion Engineered Carbons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) on Thursday reported net income of $29.7 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 58 cents per share. The producer of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

GCP Applied Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $5.5 million. The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 15 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

Cumbria multimillion-pound water pipeline opens

A new £300m pipeline and water treatment works has begun supplying customers. Construction started on the project seven years ago, at which point it was the largest of its kind in the UK, water company United Utilities (UU) said. The plant at Williamsgate near Cockermouth, Cumbria, can treat up...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Dutch government, farmers in talks on emission cut targets

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government’s nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. But the prospect of success appeared slim, with two main activist...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Synergistic use of gradient flipping and phase prediction for inline electron holography

Inline holography in the transmission electron microscope is a versatile technique which provides real-space phase information that can be used for the correction of imaging aberrations, as well as for measuring electric and magnetic fields and strain distributions. It is able to recover high-spatial-frequency contributions of the phase effectively but suffers from the weak transfer of low-spatial-frequency information, as well as from incoherent scattering. Here, we combine gradient flipping and phase prediction in an iterative flux-preserving focal series reconstruction algorithm with incoherent background subtraction that gives extensive access to the missing low spatial frequencies. A procedure for optimizing the reconstruction parameters is presented, and results from Fe-filled C nanospheres, and MgO cubes are compared with phase images obtained using off-axis holography.
MATHEMATICS
BBC

Chertsey protest: Tunnel dug at ExxonMobil pipeline site

A climate activist has occupied a tunnel next to the M25 in Surrey in an attempt to disrupt the construction of a new aviation fuel pipeline. Oil and gas giant ExxonMobil has been installing a replacement pipe to take its fuel from Southampton to Heathrow. The company said the pipeline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy