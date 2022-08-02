Tuesday Morning Wildfire Update

Read on kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
Gas Prices Still Dropping
BEND, OR -- Prices at the pump fell for the seventh week in a row. The national average dropped 14 cents to $4.19, Oregon’s average slipped a dime to $5.05 and Bend's local average fell 13 cents to $5.09, this week. AAA-Oregon’s Marie Dodds says the decline is because...
Defensible Space Code Development Meetings Planned
SALEM, OR -- The Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is hosting a series of town hall meetings to talk about the 2022 Oregon Defensible Space Code, its development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input. The OSFM has been working through a public development process with the Oregon Defensible...
