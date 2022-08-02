National Night Out Returns In Person

Read on kbnd.com
Related
kbnd.com
Bend Continues Work On Unsanctioned Camping Code
BEND, OR -- Bend’s City Council continues to get regular updates on efforts to reduce homelessness. Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman says the conversations are long overdue, "This Council has taken up, in the last several months, both unsanctioned camping and the regulation and siting of homeless shelters. So, two big issues previous Councils had not addressed. I don’t know why; obviously this is a top-line issue for folks in Bend." While many in Bend point to the pandemic as a big factor, Broadman says there has been a steady increase in the number of unhoused people in Bend, over the last 10 years.
kbnd.com
Deschutes County Fair Opens Today
REDMOND, OR -- The Deschutes County Fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Director Geoff Hinds says it’s a far cry from the non-existent fair in 2020, and it’ll look more “normal” than last year. "But, there will still be some adjustments that we made last year," he tells KBND News, "Some of them that we kept in place because the response from our customers was overwhelmingly positive. And some we’re doing just to provide a responsible activity and event for our community. We’ll continue to have our concerts in an outdoor space and we continue to spread things out on the property and provide a lot more park-like setting."
kbnd.com
Friday Morning Wildfire Update
BEND, OR -- All evacuation levels for the Fly Creek Fire, near Lake Billy Chinook, have been lifted. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 95% contained at 274 acres. Due to firefighter's progress, management will be downgraded Friday morning, with no more official updates. The Green Butte Fire, about...
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbnd.com
Thursday Morning Wildfire Update
REDMOND, OR -- The Miller Road Fire, burning 13 miles southwest of Maupin is now estimated at 10,500 acres, with no containment. As of Thursday morning, evacuation orders remain in place, as air tankers and ground crews converge on Juniper Flat in Wasco County. [Pictured: Miller Road Fire camp]. Carol...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 4, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
kbnd.com
Bend Plans To Ban Pet Store Animal Sales
BEND, OR -- Bend City Council appears ready to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Councilor Megan Perkins says she proposed the ordinance after hearing repeatedly from a group concerned about puppy mills, "We’re sort of doing two things. One, is making a statement that Bend doesn’t want to see these types of pets from these irresponsible breeders in our stores and in our community. And, second, we want to encourage, as a community, that we should all be supporting our rescue organizations." She tells KBND News, "So far, there are no pet stores in Bend that are selling dogs, kittens and bunnies from these puppy mills. We’re just putting this ordinance through that would just say that this is not something we want to see in the future."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Miller Road Fire explodes to 10,500 acres
MAUPIN, Ore. — A fire burning in Wasco County that is threatening the communities of Maupin, Tygh Valley and Pine Grove grew substantially Wednesday to 10,500 acres. Multiple communities have either been told to evacuate while others, like Maupin, have been told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
Cedar Creek Fire brings serious smoke to Bend for first time this summer
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post Cedar Creek Fire brings serious smoke to Bend for first time this summer appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Woman arrested for shooting at a Bend house
The 26 year old was then involved in a police standoff for three hours before being arrested. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
centraloregondaily.com
2 children who went missing from Bend found
Two children who went missing from Bend have been found, according to Oregon child welfare officials Thursday. 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 2-month-old Artimay Millsap went missing on July 7. They were found Thursday. No other details about how they were found have been released. At the time they disappeared, the...
kbnd.com
Help Wanted: Bend Parks & Rec Hiring 30+ Staff
BEND, OR -- With the school year around the corner, Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a special KIDS Inc. Hiring Week for afterschool childcare job opportunities. BPRD hiring managers are looking for applicants who like working with children to join the team as a Youth Recreation Leader. To schedule an interview, interested applicants can complete a one-minute KIDS Inc. Hiring Week Interview Form. The KIDS Inc. Hiring Week is Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 11 at the BPRD District Office (799 SW Columbia St. in Bend).
JOBS・
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County Fair promises to bring new shows and activities
Fun. Food. And farm animals. The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo is back in Redmond with new twists. “We got a lot of new activities this year at Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo,” Fair Director Geoff Hinds said. “One of the newest things is that we brought in a high dive show.”
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
kbnd.com
Redmond SunWest Builders at Northwest Regional; Statewide Youth Baseball Brief
In youth baseball, the Redmond SunWest Builders Single-A American Legion team begins play in the northwest regional in Vernal, Utah. The Builders meet the Butte Miners from Montana. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 pm. The Medford Mustangs American Legion baseball team is representing Oregon at the Triple-A northwest...
kbnd.com
New Destination Coming To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- A new destination for the Redmond Airport was announced Thursday morning. Avelo Airlines, a low-cost boutique start-up, will offer direct flights to and from Palm Springs, beginning in the fall. Avelo's Jim Olson tells KBND News there has been a lot of demand for the non-stop flight,...
Flames engulf The Dalles Marina
A fire erupted at The Dalles Marina Monday night, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.
kbnd.com
DA Rules Madras Officer-Involved Shooting "Justified"
MADRAS, OR -- The Jefferson County District Attorney has concluded his investigation into the July 22nd officer-involved shooting near the fairgrounds. DA Steve Leriche called the shooting justified, citing evidence the suspect - Rafael Gomez - tried to fire on law enforcement and civilians during a foot pursuit. Gomez is...
kbnd.com
American Legion Baseball: Medford Wins and Redmond Begins Saturday
In Legion baseball, the Oregon state champion Medford Mustangs opened up the northwest regional tournament with a win over Yakima 9-7. The Mustangs challenge the Montana state champs from Billings tonight at 7:30. The Triple A American Legion World Series begins August 11th in Shelby, North Carolina. The Redmond Sunwest...
Deschutes County Fair will have plenty to see, do and enjoy — but this year, no shuttle to come and go
You can count on a lot of food, fun and frivolity when the Deschutes County Fair begins its five-day run on Wednesday. But don’t count on a shuttle to get to or from the Redmond fairgrounds. The post Deschutes County Fair will have plenty to see, do and enjoy — but this year, no shuttle to come and go appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0