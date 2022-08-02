ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Intercept

Oil and Gas’s Pivot to Blue Hydrogen Is Falling Through

The oil and gas industry’s plan to convince the world to switch from natural gas to hydrogen made from natural gas is being upended by an unexpected cause: economics. As the climate emergency has gotten more and more impossible to ignore and the world has started moving away from natural gas, the industry has hyped a new technology: so-called blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen produces no carbon emissions when burned or converted into electricity, but the main component in producing blue hydrogen is methane, the most potent greenhouse gas.
The Associated Press

Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power...

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005693/en/. Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power Generation Markets (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Verge

Teenagers spotted the largest gas pipeline spill in US history

A giant pipeline spewed millions of gallons of fuel into a nature preserve for more than two weeks until two teens on four-wheelers noticed the spill and alerted authorities. The teenagers discovered the leak in the Colonial Pipeline in August 2020 in the Oehler Nature Preserve outside Charlotte, North Carolina, E&E News reports. Just how massive the leak actually was — about 2 million gallons — came to light recently on Friday, July 22nd.
The Independent

Government told to act as oil and gas giants refuse to commit to CO2 cuts demanded by watchdog

The North Sea oil and gas giants are refusing to commit to the carbon emissions cuts demanded by the UK’s watchdog, triggering calls for the government to force them to act.The bosses of BP, Shell and Harbour Energy are accused of “squirming” after ducking the call to reduce their greenhouse gas output by 68 per cent by 2030 in line with the government’s target for the UK economy.Instead, Harbour Energy said it “cannot commit to that”, Shell said it was “happy to aspire” to more than a 68 per cent cut, while BP said that it would “try to...
electrek.co

GM and LG to build 3 US EV battery factories with a $2.5B DOE loan

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a conditional loan of $2.5 billion for Ultium Cells, a joint venture of General Motors (GM) and battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution, to help finance EV lithium-ion battery cell factories in three states. The loan is intended to support the expansion of electric vehicle deployment in the US.
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
The Associated Press

Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi’s Aramco

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Aramco announced a $2.65 billion agreement on Monday to acquire Valvoline’s global products business, which includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products. Valvoline said the transaction will separate its global products from its retail services businesses, transforming...
technologynetworks.com

New Method To Convert Methane Gas Into Liquid Fuel Revealed

A group of researchers has succeeded in converting methane into methanol using light and dispersed transition metals such as copper in a process known as photo-oxidation. According to an article reporting the study published in Chemical Communications, the reaction was the best obtained to date for conversion of methane gas into liquid fuel under ambient conditions of temperature and pressure (25 °C and 1 bar respectively).
rigzone.com

Duo Developing First UK Offshore Wind Powered Oil Platform

Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK's first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind. — Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK’s first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind.
motor1.com

Volkswagen Group unveils its first electric flying taxi prototype

Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
Road & Track

EPA Fines Diesel Exhaust Company Flo-Pro $1.6 Million For Defeat Devices

Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and its distributor Thunder Diesel & Performance are facing fines of $1.6 million in relation to a 2018 EPA investigation into the companies’ alleged violation of the Clean Air Act. According to the agency, the hefty fine is the result of Flo-Pro selling around 100,000 diesel emissions defeat devices annually in the United States.
