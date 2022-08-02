Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Oil and Gas’s Pivot to Blue Hydrogen Is Falling Through
The oil and gas industry’s plan to convince the world to switch from natural gas to hydrogen made from natural gas is being upended by an unexpected cause: economics. As the climate emergency has gotten more and more impossible to ignore and the world has started moving away from natural gas, the industry has hyped a new technology: so-called blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen produces no carbon emissions when burned or converted into electricity, but the main component in producing blue hydrogen is methane, the most potent greenhouse gas.
Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power...
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005693/en/. Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power Generation Markets (Graphic: Business Wire)
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
The Verge
Teenagers spotted the largest gas pipeline spill in US history
A giant pipeline spewed millions of gallons of fuel into a nature preserve for more than two weeks until two teens on four-wheelers noticed the spill and alerted authorities. The teenagers discovered the leak in the Colonial Pipeline in August 2020 in the Oehler Nature Preserve outside Charlotte, North Carolina, E&E News reports. Just how massive the leak actually was — about 2 million gallons — came to light recently on Friday, July 22nd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
Government told to act as oil and gas giants refuse to commit to CO2 cuts demanded by watchdog
The North Sea oil and gas giants are refusing to commit to the carbon emissions cuts demanded by the UK’s watchdog, triggering calls for the government to force them to act.The bosses of BP, Shell and Harbour Energy are accused of “squirming” after ducking the call to reduce their greenhouse gas output by 68 per cent by 2030 in line with the government’s target for the UK economy.Instead, Harbour Energy said it “cannot commit to that”, Shell said it was “happy to aspire” to more than a 68 per cent cut, while BP said that it would “try to...
electrek.co
GM and LG to build 3 US EV battery factories with a $2.5B DOE loan
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a conditional loan of $2.5 billion for Ultium Cells, a joint venture of General Motors (GM) and battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution, to help finance EV lithium-ion battery cell factories in three states. The loan is intended to support the expansion of electric vehicle deployment in the US.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Sesame Solar is selling mobile disaster relief units powered entirely by clean energy
Sesame Solar is selling highly portable solar-powered units for things like mobile communications and command centers, medical units, kitchens and temporary housing. The systems use solar panels or clean hydrogen and can be ready for use within 15 minutes. It already has over 50 sales of nanogrids. Michigan-based startup Sesame...
Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi’s Aramco
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Aramco announced a $2.65 billion agreement on Monday to acquire Valvoline’s global products business, which includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products. Valvoline said the transaction will separate its global products from its retail services businesses, transforming...
Why Ramit Sethi Believes Crypto Investors 'Get Quiet' When the Market Slows
Has Bitcoin become part of your identity?
technologynetworks.com
New Method To Convert Methane Gas Into Liquid Fuel Revealed
A group of researchers has succeeded in converting methane into methanol using light and dispersed transition metals such as copper in a process known as photo-oxidation. According to an article reporting the study published in Chemical Communications, the reaction was the best obtained to date for conversion of methane gas into liquid fuel under ambient conditions of temperature and pressure (25 °C and 1 bar respectively).
Russia bans Western investors from selling stakes in banks, key assets including Sakhakin-1
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in certain strategic businesses and banks until the end of the year, a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin showed on Friday.
rigzone.com
Duo Developing First UK Offshore Wind Powered Oil Platform
Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK's first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind. — Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK’s first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind.
Home Price Gains Dropped at a Record Pace in June. Will Buyers Benefit Right Away?
Buyers could enjoy homes that are more moderately priced… but when?
Even With High Inflation, Americans Are Spending More on This
Americans are spending more on travel due to pent-up demand.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
UK new car sales fell 9% in July as supply chain problems continue
Sales of new cars in the UK fell by nearly a 10th in July because of supply chain problems, forcing the industry body to cut its full-year forecast even though it expects chip shortages to ease in the coming months. New car registrations in July fell 9% from a year...
motor1.com
Volkswagen Group unveils its first electric flying taxi prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
Road & Track
EPA Fines Diesel Exhaust Company Flo-Pro $1.6 Million For Defeat Devices
Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and its distributor Thunder Diesel & Performance are facing fines of $1.6 million in relation to a 2018 EPA investigation into the companies’ alleged violation of the Clean Air Act. According to the agency, the hefty fine is the result of Flo-Pro selling around 100,000 diesel emissions defeat devices annually in the United States.
Comments / 0