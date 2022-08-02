FERC, NERC urge North American Energy Standards Board to help boost gas-electric coordination

Read on www.utilitydive.com
One Green Planet
For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
Big oil is wringing humanity dry. We need a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty
This week, major oil and gas companies reported 11-figure profits in the second quarter. At the same time, inflation has reached 40-year highs around the world and recessions loom. The obscene profits of the fossil fuel industry are jarring when set against the many households currently struggling to afford basic heating, cooling and food needs.
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
bloomberglaw.com
Methane Reductions Sought by EPA Get Boost From Climate Deal
The Democratic tax-and-climate economic package announced last week includes a suite of methane directives that are set to bolster the EPA’s regulatory plans to combat a leading source of planet-warming gases. Legislation rolled out by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) would carve out...
The Verge
Teenagers spotted the largest gas pipeline spill in US history
A giant pipeline spewed millions of gallons of fuel into a nature preserve for more than two weeks until two teens on four-wheelers noticed the spill and alerted authorities. The teenagers discovered the leak in the Colonial Pipeline in August 2020 in the Oehler Nature Preserve outside Charlotte, North Carolina, E&E News reports. Just how massive the leak actually was — about 2 million gallons — came to light recently on Friday, July 22nd.
FOXBusiness
Republican lawmaker aims to force Dem states to allow fracking: 'Threatening America’s energy independence'
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., unveiled a bill Wednesday seeking to force states to allow hydraulic fracturing by tying federal funds to the method of fossil fuel extraction. States with statewide bans on fracking would be barred from receiving any funds from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block...
Interior’s offshore drilling plan blasted by both sides on U.S. Senate committee
A growing debate over the federal government’s plans to either allow more oil and gas production to curb inflation or limit drilling to achieve climate goals spilled into a U.S. Senate spending panel’s hearing Wednesday. With Interior Secretary Deb Haaland testifying, members of the Senate Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee argued about the department’s recent five-year proposal […] The post Interior’s offshore drilling plan blasted by both sides on U.S. Senate committee appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New rule to thwart railroad efforts to cut train crews to 1
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Major railroads will be required to maintain two-person crews under a new rule announced Wednesday that will thwart industry efforts to cut crews down to one person. The Federal Railroad Administration said in a rule published in the Federal Register that railroads will be required...
bloomberglaw.com
California, U.S. Environmental Challenges Can Coexist (1)
California counties can’t seek to unwind a state-federal settlement of a lawsuit over hydroelectric licensing at the US’s largest earthen dam, but they can challenge the adequacy of a report a state agency uses without running afoul of federal law preemption, a divided California Supreme Court ruled Monday.
bloomberglaw.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline Shield in Manchin Deal Raises Hackles
Manchin pressing agencies to approve Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sen. Joe Manchin’s legislative deal to press the Biden administration to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline and make sure appeals avoid a court that has struck down the project’s permits is unusual and could face legal challenges, energy analysts said.
‘They all knew’: textile company misled regulators about use of toxic PFAS, documents show
Thousands more residents outside the original contamination zone may be drinking tainted water
Inside the Fight Over California’s Last Nuclear Power Plant
Just north of San Diego, sandwiched between a popular surf spot and the I-5 freeway, sits roughly 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste. There are no leaky barrels of green goo like in The Simpsons; the real-life version occupies a space barely the size of a football field, with thousands of radioactive uranium fuel rods encased under tons of concrete and steel.
One Green Planet
Biden Administration Announces Six New Actions to Help Lower Electricity Bills
The Biden-Harris administration has announced six new actions to help lower the electricity bills for working families. Millions of Americans will get relief on their energy bills as prices continue to skyrocket. The average electric bill in 2020 was $117.36 per month, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The average gas bill was $667 per year, according to the American Gas Association.
freightwaves.com
House bill would broaden Surface Transportation Board’s authority
Democrats on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee have introduced a bill to let certain shippers charge demurrage and help the Surface Transportation Board set minimum service delivery standards that would ensure efficient and timely rail service. The Freight Rail Shipping Fair Market Act would require contracts to detail...
The Senate climate bill may get you cheap energy, clean air, and a job
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
Feds Slap Flo-Pro And Thunder Diesel With $1.6 Million Fine
Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and Thunder Diesel & Performance Company have agreed to pay $1.6 million to resolve allegations that they violated the Clean Air Act (CAA). These companies sold third-party devices that bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems. These devices were quite popular amongst the Ford F-450 and Ram Heavy Duty crowd. This is also not the first time the Feds have gone after coal rollers.
In exchange for climate legislation, Joe Manchin was promised a pipeline. Will he get it?
When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin announced the surprising rebirth of a deal to pass sweeping climate legislation last week, reporters could at first only speculate about what exactly it took to secure Manchin’s support. A few days later, those questions were answered, at least...
freightwaves.com
FMC wants ocean carriers to pay for container storage
The head of the Federal Maritime Commission is warning ocean carriers serving the Port of New York and New Jersey to stop forcing shippers and drayage truckers to store their containers — and pay them for it when they do. FMC Chairman Dan Maffei is ratcheting pressure on carriers...
U.S. Interior Department calls for states to submit mine cleanup proposals
The Interior Department asked states Wednesday to apply for $725 million made available this year to clean up abandoned mine sites as part of the 2021 infrastructure bill. The department officially opened a notice of funding opportunity, which gives states the avenue to request federal grants to close mine shafts, prevent the release of methane […] The post U.S. Interior Department calls for states to submit mine cleanup proposals appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm
Billions of dollars in climate and environment investments could flow to communities in the United States that have been plagued by pollution and climate threats for decades, if the proposed Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. The bill, announced by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin last month, could also jumpstart a transition to clean energy in regions still dominated by fossil fuels.
