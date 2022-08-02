ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

FERC, NERC urge North American Energy Standards Board to help boost gas-electric coordination

By Robert Walton
utilitydive.com
 2 days ago
The Associated Press

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
NEVADA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Methane Reductions Sought by EPA Get Boost From Climate Deal

The Democratic tax-and-climate economic package announced last week includes a suite of methane directives that are set to bolster the EPA’s regulatory plans to combat a leading source of planet-warming gases. Legislation rolled out by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) would carve out...
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

Teenagers spotted the largest gas pipeline spill in US history

A giant pipeline spewed millions of gallons of fuel into a nature preserve for more than two weeks until two teens on four-wheelers noticed the spill and alerted authorities. The teenagers discovered the leak in the Colonial Pipeline in August 2020 in the Oehler Nature Preserve outside Charlotte, North Carolina, E&E News reports. Just how massive the leak actually was — about 2 million gallons — came to light recently on Friday, July 22nd.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kansas Reflector

Interior’s offshore drilling plan blasted by both sides on U.S. Senate committee

A growing debate over the federal government’s plans to either allow more oil and gas production to curb inflation or limit drilling to achieve climate goals spilled into a U.S. Senate spending panel’s hearing Wednesday. With Interior Secretary Deb Haaland testifying, members of the Senate Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee argued about the department’s recent five-year proposal […] The post Interior’s offshore drilling plan blasted by both sides on U.S. Senate committee appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

California, U.S. Environmental Challenges Can Coexist (1)

California counties can’t seek to unwind a state-federal settlement of a lawsuit over hydroelectric licensing at the US’s largest earthen dam, but they can challenge the adequacy of a report a state agency uses without running afoul of federal law preemption, a divided California Supreme Court ruled Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline Shield in Manchin Deal Raises Hackles

Manchin pressing agencies to approve Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sen. Joe Manchin’s legislative deal to press the Biden administration to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline and make sure appeals avoid a court that has struck down the project’s permits is unusual and could face legal challenges, energy analysts said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Vice

Inside the Fight Over California’s Last Nuclear Power Plant

Just north of San Diego, sandwiched between a popular surf spot and the I-5 freeway, sits roughly 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste. There are no leaky barrels of green goo like in The Simpsons; the real-life version occupies a space barely the size of a football field, with thousands of radioactive uranium fuel rods encased under tons of concrete and steel.
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Biden Administration Announces Six New Actions to Help Lower Electricity Bills

The Biden-Harris administration has announced six new actions to help lower the electricity bills for working families. Millions of Americans will get relief on their energy bills as prices continue to skyrocket. The average electric bill in 2020 was $117.36 per month, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The average gas bill was $667 per year, according to the American Gas Association.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

House bill would broaden Surface Transportation Board’s authority

Democrats on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee have introduced a bill to let certain shippers charge demurrage and help the Surface Transportation Board set minimum service delivery standards that would ensure efficient and timely rail service. The Freight Rail Shipping Fair Market Act would require contracts to detail...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CarBuzz.com

Feds Slap Flo-Pro And Thunder Diesel With $1.6 Million Fine

Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and Thunder Diesel & Performance Company have agreed to pay $1.6 million to resolve allegations that they violated the Clean Air Act (CAA). These companies sold third-party devices that bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems. These devices were quite popular amongst the Ford F-450 and Ram Heavy Duty crowd. This is also not the first time the Feds have gone after coal rollers.
CARS
freightwaves.com

FMC wants ocean carriers to pay for container storage

The head of the Federal Maritime Commission is warning ocean carriers serving the Port of New York and New Jersey to stop forcing shippers and drayage truckers to store their containers — and pay them for it when they do. FMC Chairman Dan Maffei is ratcheting pressure on carriers...
INDUSTRY
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Interior Department calls for states to submit mine cleanup proposals

The Interior Department asked states Wednesday to apply for $725 million made available this year to clean up abandoned mine sites as part of the 2021 infrastructure bill. The department officially opened a notice of funding opportunity, which gives states the avenue to request federal grants to close mine shafts, prevent the release of methane […] The post U.S. Interior Department calls for states to submit mine cleanup proposals appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm

Billions of dollars in climate and environment investments could flow to communities in the United States that have been plagued by pollution and climate threats for decades, if the proposed Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. The bill, announced by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin last month, could also jumpstart a transition to clean energy in regions still dominated by fossil fuels.
CONGRESS & COURTS

