After a Record First Half, Lamborghini Prepares for a Cold Winter

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
The "Happiest Place on Earth" just made customers very unhappy … and very soaked!. Over the past few weeks, massive thunderstorms have hit Orlando, Florida, leading to floods and frequent rainfall at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos have been making the rounds, including those showing people nearly swimming through...
The Welshman who accidentally threw out 8,000 Bitcoin in 2013 is mounting an $11 million campaign to get it back
Venture capitalists back the mother of all dumpster dives.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
US gets first Winter Storm Warning of the season
Close to a foot of snow could fall in this area as it undergoes the first Winter Storm Warning of the season for the U.S. While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season.
Flying car 'Switchblade' with foldable wings and a retractable tail gets FAA approval
It can fit inside your garage.
Discovered in the deep: the snail with iron armour
A golden snail with a foot clad in iron scales seems like a creature from science fiction. But in a few remote spots of the Indian Ocean these snails are very real. “It looks like an armoured knight crawling around on the deep-sea floor,” says Julia Sigwart, a biologist at Frankfurt’s Senckenberg Research Institute and one of the only people to have seen a living scaly-foot snail (Chrysomallon squamiferum), also known as a sea pangolin.
A mysterious 105 feet-wide sinkhole was found in Chile. It's one of many sinkholes, manmade and natural, that opened up around the world.
Photos show a mysterious sinkhole estimated to be about 105 feet wide and 656 feet deep that emerged near a mining site in northern Chile on Saturday.
Tesla Opens Real Swimming Pool At Supercharger Station
Tesla has certainly made for some weird news over the years, and CEO Elon Musk has been known to have some crazy ideas. However, when we first saw posts on social media suggesting that the automaker actually opened a makeshift pool at a Tesla Supercharger station, we weren't so sure we should believe it.
Ford says it delivered the sold-out F-150 Lightning to customers in all 50 states
Ford says it has delivered F-150 Lightning electric truck — which is totally sold out in the US for 2022 — to customers in all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. It’s a nice, if not exactly important, milestone and a feather in Ford’s cap as it seeks to ramp up production and deliveries of its flagship electric vehicle. And it all happened in the span of two months, which Ford deems “lightning quick.”
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
First Drive: 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Is the Ultimate Road-to-Track Supercar
The dream for most of us gear heads is to have a car you drive to the track, spend the day racing, then take home—no trailer necessary. But most track-focused cars are too stiff and uncomfortable to drive very far on public streets, while road cars are too soft and supple to provide much of […]
One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
Ford Explorer receives new look, 27-inch touchscreen in China
Ford this week unveiled a heavily updated Explorer in China. The updated mid-size SUV features new styling front and rear and a revamped interior with a landscape-oriented 27-inch touchscreen display serving as the infotainment hub. The updated front end features new headlights and a larger grille with a more rounded...
Toyota Offers To Buy Back Recalled BZ4Xs From Owners
ToyotaThe June recall for wheels falling off still isn't solved, and Toyota is offering to buy back owners' parked BZ4Xs.
‘Fire-breathing dragon clouds’: a wildfire-fueled phenomenon explained
Nasa calls them the “fire-breathing dragon of clouds”. Aerial images of the McKinney fire taken this week captured an increasingly common phenomenon: a nearly 50,000ft plume known as a pyrocumulonimbus. The fire, which is raging nearly uncontained in California’s Klamath national forest, is just the latest this year...
Toyota Unit Falsified Emissions Data From at Least 2003, Probe Finds
TOKYO (Reuters) -A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-commissioned probe showed on Tuesday. The investigative committee tasked by truck and bus maker Hino Motors Ltd blamed the...
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
