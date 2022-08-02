Read on masonwebtv.com
Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)
Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
katzenworld.co.uk
How to Trap Outdoor Cats & Kittens Certification Workshop
Community Cats Podcast, in partnership with Neighborhood Cats, will host their monthly Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Certification Workshop on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. EDT. This monthly interactive workshop helps people learn how to help lost, abandoned, or homeless cats and kittens. Anyone with a passion for...
buzznicked.com
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia dog breeding facility with nowhere to go
At least 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a dog breeding facility in Virginia, with animal shelters now gearing up to handle the “monumental” task of rehabilitating them through adoption. A federal court had last week allowed the rehabilitation of the dogs from the facility. Envigo, the breeding...
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Who 'Walks Himself' Every Morning Is Impossible to Resist
Haven't you always secretly wished that your dog could walk themselves? Especially if you've ever gotten up at dawn to walk your dog in the snow or rain. So don't be too jealous after watching video of a Golden Retriever taking himself for a walk. Yep, believe it or not there were no humans in sight!
Beagles Rescued From Envigo Breeding Facility Are Now up for Adoption
Elle Woods circa Legally Blonde 2 would be so, so proud. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a Virginia-based breeding facility. The company — called Envigo — reportedly breeds and sells animals for testing, and they were cited for extensive Animal Welfare Act (AWA) violations. Sadly, many of the dogs had suffered from serious neglect, but now, the pups are about to enter a much happier stage of life: finding a loving fur-ever home.
dailyphew.com
Cyclist Finds Abandoned Puppies And Takes Them To Safety In His Jersey
Thyago Costa Silva, a biker, was exercising beside a buddy in Brazil when he noticed something on the side of the road that drew his eye. Five puppies were still there and battling to live in a large hole when he arrived at the location. The Dodo was told by...
Greatist
Wet vs. Dry Dog Food: Which is More Pawsitive for Your Pooch’s Health?
The “best” food depends on your dog’s size, breed, and health needs. Here’s how to choose what to serve your dog, according to expert vets. Now that doggy ice cream is officially a thing (thanks, Ben & Jerry’s), it should come as no surprise that pet parents everywhere truly care about choosing the best (and most delish) food for their pets.
pumpkin.care
Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets
Many pet owners don’t limit their love to just one pet. After all, who doesn’t love a big fur family?. But as your pet family members grow in numbers, sometimes it can lead to double (or triple) the trouble when it comes to veterinary care. Caring for multiple pets potentially means more accidents & illnesses, which can lead to more vet visits and ultimately, more vet bills. What’s a pet owner to do when they want to maintain the health and wellness of multiple fur babies?
Apartment Therapy
Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?
Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
dailyphew.com
Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own
An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
pumpkin.care
Can I Get Pet Insurance for My Older Dog?
From the moment a dog enters your life, they become your best friend and another member of your family. As their pet parent, you would do anything to ensure they’re happy and healthy. Enrolling your pooch in a pet insurance plan is a great way to help you do...
CNBC
Higher housing costs force more pet owners to surrender their dogs
A survey by pet care site Rover found that to adjust for increasing prices, pet parents are trading down on things like food, treats and accessories for their dogs. In some cases, owners have been forced to say goodbye to their four-legged best friends. Shelters across the country are hearing...
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
dogster.com
Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?
Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
