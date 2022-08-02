Read on thebluegrasssituation.com
Taste of Rhode Island returns after 2-year hiatus
The event will feature more than 50 local restauranteurs and vendors, including Whalers, Iggy's Boardwalk, Wormtown Brewery, Safari Room at Ocean Cliff, Chapel Grille, and Legal Seafoods.
thepublicsradio.org
Manny Ramirez and Miriam Cruz headline Dominican Parade and Festival this weekend
Rhode Island’s annual Dominican Cultural Parade and Music Festival is coming up this Sunday. Artscape producer James Baumgartner and morning host Chuck Hinman talked with festival organizer Marilyn Cepeda about what to expect. . MARILYN CEPEDA: The parade starts at 10 o'clock in the morning from Broad Street,...
rimonthly.com
Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music
Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
Turnto10.com
Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park
(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
newportthisweek.com
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
rimonthly.com
Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island
Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
GoLocalProv
Baby Yoda Awful Awful, Anyone? A Rhode Island Classic Now Features a Star Wars Favorite
It’s the merging of two icons -- Newport Creamery has announced that its newest Awful Awful flavor features a Star Wars favorite. The “Baby Yoda Extreme Awful Awful” was unveiled on August 1, and will be available through the end of September. And just what is in...
Must-Try Foods at New Bedford’s Portuguese Feast
Hallelujah, the Madeira Feast is finally here. After a three-year hiatus, the 106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has returned to the SouthCoast. I'm predicting record-breaking crowds and attendance, seeing how we've all gone far too long without that delicious Madeira Wine and, of course, the food. There's something about...
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Talks Security for Feast Weekend
New Bedford is ready to welcome back the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament for the first time since 2019, and Mayor Jon Mitchell said there will be “a big police presence” during the event, which runs from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. “There’s no particular security...
iheart.com
Recipes That ROCK: Lobster 5 ways!
Recipes That ROCK: Lobster 5 ways!!! Brought to you by the 37th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival this weekend!!!. The 37th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival is August 5, 6 & 7, 2022 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, Rhode Island - 3 full days of non-stop entertainment, fun for all ages, and the whole family, and the best seafood around!
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Mount Hope Liquor
After celebrating its 40th anniversary in June, Mount Hope Liquor continues to offer a dependable selection of beer, wine and spirits to its neighborhood clientele in the town of Bristol. Often referred to as Narragansett Liquors by locals, the shop is a landmark of sorts because it is one of the few businesses still bearing the original Narragansett Beer sign from the 1950s.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Breaking Bread to Build Community: Residents Invited to Free Dinner Aug. 10
Above: Residents of East Greenwich and nearby communities gathered at the Varnum Armory for a community dinner in May 2018. To combat polarization, the Rhode Island Foundation is inviting people to share ideas over neighborly meals. Submitted post. The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting East Greenwich and Warwick residents to...
rimonthly.com
Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor
It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
whatsupnewp.com
Stoneacre Hospitality Group opens Chart House Inn
Stoneacre Hospitality Group, the hospitality group behind Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garden, has officially expanded its suite of offerings with the grand opening of the completely remodeled Chart House Inn. Nestled in the heart of the City by the Sea at 16 Clarke Street, the newly renovated inn is Stoneacre’s...
Dartmouth’s Big Value Outlet Can’t Close Until These Questions Are Answered
For the last five years, David Tatelbaum has taken to Facebook to give his Big Value Outlet shoppers a glimpse into his store, showcasing the odd items that come in week after week. Sometimes he's in the toy aisle, others the party aisle, and he makes a trip to the rug department every now and again.
newportthisweek.com
Public Access Issues Raised on Scott’s Wharf
A local organization is petitioning the Newport City Council to consider a potential encroachment on public land on Scott’s Wharf. The Friends of the Waterfront (FOW), a nonprofit that advocates for public access to the harbor, sent a letter to the council alleging that Smoke House restaurant has placed an enclosed dumpster and refrigeration unit on city property in what the letter called a “clear encroachment.” Smoke House, like its neighbor, The Mooring, is owned and operated by Newport Restaurant Group (NRG).
Heads Up! The New Fairhaven Bridge Signs Might Throw You for a Loop
For all the commuters who travel back and forth over the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge daily, this sign should have caught your attention by now. Living in the West End of New Bedford, I take the bridge to get to work every morning. A couple of weeks ago, I noticed a...
