ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music

Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
WESTPORT, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)

With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Entertainment
Turnto10.com

Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park

(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
WARWICK, RI
1420 WBSM

Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town

Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
REHOBOTH, MA
newportthisweek.com

Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan

We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

A Rhode Island restaurant staycation

Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Joni Mitchell
rimonthly.com

Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island

Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
CRANSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Must-Try Foods at New Bedford’s Portuguese Feast

Hallelujah, the Madeira Feast is finally here. After a three-year hiatus, the 106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has returned to the SouthCoast. I'm predicting record-breaking crowds and attendance, seeing how we've all gone far too long without that delicious Madeira Wine and, of course, the food. There's something about...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newport Folk Festival#Folk Music#Cover Photo#The Circle#Brandi Co
iheart.com

Recipes That ROCK: Lobster 5 ways!

Recipes That ROCK: Lobster 5 ways!!! Brought to you by the 37th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival this weekend!!!. The 37th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival is August 5, 6 & 7, 2022 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, Rhode Island - 3 full days of non-stop entertainment, fun for all ages, and the whole family, and the best seafood around!
CHARLESTOWN, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Mount Hope Liquor

After celebrating its 40th anniversary in June, Mount Hope Liquor continues to offer a dependable selection of beer, wine and spirits to its neighborhood clientele in the town of Bristol. Often referred to as Narragansett Liquors by locals, the shop is a landmark of sorts because it is one of the few businesses still bearing the original Narragansett Beer sign from the 1950s.
BRISTOL, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Breaking Bread to Build Community: Residents Invited to Free Dinner Aug. 10

Above: Residents of East Greenwich and nearby communities gathered at the Varnum Armory for a community dinner in May 2018. To combat polarization, the Rhode Island Foundation is inviting people to share ideas over neighborly meals. Submitted post. The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting East Greenwich and Warwick residents to...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor

It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
whatsupnewp.com

Stoneacre Hospitality Group opens Chart House Inn

Stoneacre Hospitality Group, the hospitality group behind Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garden, has officially expanded its suite of offerings with the grand opening of the completely remodeled Chart House Inn. Nestled in the heart of the City by the Sea at 16 Clarke Street, the newly renovated inn is Stoneacre’s...
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Public Access Issues Raised on Scott’s Wharf

A local organization is petitioning the Newport City Council to consider a potential encroachment on public land on Scott’s Wharf. The Friends of the Waterfront (FOW), a nonprofit that advocates for public access to the harbor, sent a letter to the council alleging that Smoke House restaurant has placed an enclosed dumpster and refrigeration unit on city property in what the letter called a “clear encroachment.” Smoke House, like its neighbor, The Mooring, is owned and operated by Newport Restaurant Group (NRG).
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy