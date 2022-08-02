ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform

Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Slipknot Unveil Slow-Burning New Track ‘Yen’

Slipknot have been so giving lately. Just a few weeks ago, they shared "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and announced their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. Now, they've already unveiled another track, a slow-burner called "Yen." We call it a "slow-burner" because it takes a bit to...
MUSIC
Variety

Tom Pelphrey Reflects on Reentering the Dark ‘Ozark’ World and Playing a ‘Bad Boy With a Heart of Gold’ on ‘Guiding Light’

Click here to read the full article. Although there’s been a bit of controversy about how few series are recognized in the Emmys’ guest actor and guest actress categories, there are quite a few talented stars who have yet to win an Emmy — or even be recognized at all by the Television Academy. Many thought Tom Pelphrey, who portrayed Ben Davis in “Ozark,” would get an acting nomination last year following his very intense arc on the Netflix series. Instead, he was snubbed and with the death of the character, thought that journey was over. Until Season 4 was about to...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch the Smile Perform Seven Unreleased Songs Live

In Radiohead's world, songs often gestate at a glacial pace. Take "Burn the Witch." According to producer Nigel Godrich, they first started workshopping this electro-orchestral jackhammer circa "the tail end of [2000's] Kid A," and the band's subsequent teases — in Reddit AMAs and album art, via interviews and online diary posts, even onstage — gave the track, if it did indeed exist, the aura of a relic. For those who'd been following along, it was surreal, almost intimidating, to finally hear the finished product on 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool. The stakes felt, um, rather high!
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

8 David Gilmour techniques that will change your playing style

David Gilmour’s lead style is a fusion of electric blues phrasing and rock guitar techniques, with an emphasis on string bending, whammy bar vibrato and a soulful touch, all delivered with unmatched taste and feel. To help you get inside his style, here we take a look at his playing techniques.
MUSIC
Variety

Nicky Moore, Lead Singer of Heavy Metal Band Samson, Dies

Click here to read the full article. Samson lead singer and heavy metal pioneer Nicky Moore has died (pictured above, far left). He was believed to be in his 70s. Moore’s death was confirmed on his official Facebook page, which said he died on Wednesday morning. According to rock website Louder, he had been living with Parkinson’s Disease. “It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning,” the statement reads. “A man that...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Phil Demmel to fill in for Willie Adler on Lamb of God’s European dates

The Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head guitarist will serve once more as six-string stand-in for the Richmond, VA metal stalwarts. Phil Demmel of Vio-lence has announced he’ll be hitting the road with Lamb of God for the band’s upcoming string of European shows, which kicks off this month. The...
ROCK MUSIC
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne producer reflects on the “unique” way Randy Rhoads recorded guitar solos: “I’d look at him in astonishment”

Ozzy Osbourne’s producer, Max Norman, has reflected on the “unique” way that late guitarist Randy Rhoads would record his solos. Speaking with Guitar World, the producer notes that there was a “definite sense of occasion when it came time for Randy to record those main, middle-of-the-song solos,” he continues, “The way we did them was this: While Randy was rehearsing to record a particular solo, we didn’t sit around and listen to him; instead, we’d go up to the local pub for a few beers or whatever.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Nicky Moore Cause of Death Tragic: Samson Vocalist Dead at 75

The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Samson, Nicky Moore, has passed away at 75 years old. Nicky Moore's death has been confirmed on his Official Facebook Page. According to the tribute, the heavy metal pioneer died last Wednesday morning. Nicky Moore's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by his estate.
CELEBRITIES

