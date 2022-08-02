Read on thebluegrasssituation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform
Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
NME
My Chemical Romance lead tributes to producer Doug McKean who has died aged 54
My Chemical Romance have paid tribute to producer Doug McKean, who has died aged 54. According to an obituary shared by the band, McKean passed away yesterday (July 29) from a brain haemorrhage. In 2001, McKean moved to Los Angeles to work with producer Rob Cavallo, and went on to...
Slipknot Unveil Slow-Burning New Track ‘Yen’
Slipknot have been so giving lately. Just a few weeks ago, they shared "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and announced their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. Now, they've already unveiled another track, a slow-burner called "Yen." We call it a "slow-burner" because it takes a bit to...
Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums
Footage from Motley Crue's show in Kansas City, Mo. on July 19 appears to show the band utilizing a backing track for drums, as evidenced by a missed count-in to "Looks That Kill" as Tommy Lee scrambles to sit behind his kit in time. After the first few dates of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nikki Sixx Wants to ‘Stretch Motley Crue’s Audience’ With New Soundtrack Song
The upcoming horror-thriller that stars members of Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach — The Retaliators — now has an official theme, "The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)." Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said he hopes it will "stretch Motley Crue's audience to new fans." It emerged in a video on Friday (Aug. 5).
The Beach Boys Regret Never Collaborating With The Beatles
One member of the Beach Boys wishes that he collaborated with the Beatles. Here's what we know about these bands and their friendship.
The Mars Volta Announce First Album in a Decade, Share New Song: Listen
It’s official: The Mars Volta have announced their first new album in a decade. The self-titled LP is due September 16. The Mars Volta are also releasing a new song called “Vigil” today to celebrate the news. Check it out below. The Mars Volta is 14 tracks...
Tom Pelphrey Reflects on Reentering the Dark ‘Ozark’ World and Playing a ‘Bad Boy With a Heart of Gold’ on ‘Guiding Light’
Click here to read the full article. Although there’s been a bit of controversy about how few series are recognized in the Emmys’ guest actor and guest actress categories, there are quite a few talented stars who have yet to win an Emmy — or even be recognized at all by the Television Academy. Many thought Tom Pelphrey, who portrayed Ben Davis in “Ozark,” would get an acting nomination last year following his very intense arc on the Netflix series. Instead, he was snubbed and with the death of the character, thought that journey was over. Until Season 4 was about to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Meets, Plays Guitar With Metallica at Lollapalooza
Eddie Munson lives—and he attended Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend where he had an epic meeting with Metallica. The iconic heavy metal band headlined the music festival on Thursday night, but before they hit the stage, they had a meet-and-greet with the Upside Down’s rock legend Joseph Quinn.
Reliving the insane moment someone actually booked pop duo Daphne and Celeste for Reading Festival and they got bottled to hell
"Slipknot and Rage Against the Machine were coming up to us and telling us how hardcore we were"
Teramaze announce fourth new album in two years!
Prolific Australian prog metallers Teramaze will release Flight Of The World in October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch the Smile Perform Seven Unreleased Songs Live
In Radiohead's world, songs often gestate at a glacial pace. Take "Burn the Witch." According to producer Nigel Godrich, they first started workshopping this electro-orchestral jackhammer circa "the tail end of [2000's] Kid A," and the band's subsequent teases — in Reddit AMAs and album art, via interviews and online diary posts, even onstage — gave the track, if it did indeed exist, the aura of a relic. For those who'd been following along, it was surreal, almost intimidating, to finally hear the finished product on 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool. The stakes felt, um, rather high!
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
Guitar World Magazine
8 David Gilmour techniques that will change your playing style
David Gilmour’s lead style is a fusion of electric blues phrasing and rock guitar techniques, with an emphasis on string bending, whammy bar vibrato and a soulful touch, all delivered with unmatched taste and feel. To help you get inside his style, here we take a look at his playing techniques.
Nicky Moore, Lead Singer of Heavy Metal Band Samson, Dies
Click here to read the full article. Samson lead singer and heavy metal pioneer Nicky Moore has died (pictured above, far left). He was believed to be in his 70s. Moore’s death was confirmed on his official Facebook page, which said he died on Wednesday morning. According to rock website Louder, he had been living with Parkinson’s Disease. “It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning,” the statement reads. “A man that...
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Demmel to fill in for Willie Adler on Lamb of God’s European dates
The Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head guitarist will serve once more as six-string stand-in for the Richmond, VA metal stalwarts. Phil Demmel of Vio-lence has announced he’ll be hitting the road with Lamb of God for the band’s upcoming string of European shows, which kicks off this month. The...
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne producer reflects on the “unique” way Randy Rhoads recorded guitar solos: “I’d look at him in astonishment”
Ozzy Osbourne’s producer, Max Norman, has reflected on the “unique” way that late guitarist Randy Rhoads would record his solos. Speaking with Guitar World, the producer notes that there was a “definite sense of occasion when it came time for Randy to record those main, middle-of-the-song solos,” he continues, “The way we did them was this: While Randy was rehearsing to record a particular solo, we didn’t sit around and listen to him; instead, we’d go up to the local pub for a few beers or whatever.
musictimes.com
Nicky Moore Cause of Death Tragic: Samson Vocalist Dead at 75
The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Samson, Nicky Moore, has passed away at 75 years old. Nicky Moore's death has been confirmed on his Official Facebook Page. According to the tribute, the heavy metal pioneer died last Wednesday morning. Nicky Moore's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by his estate.
Comments / 0