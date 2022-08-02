Read on skillednursingnews.com
desotocountynews.com
Eldridge fundraiser to help fund prosthesis surgery
Photo: Austin Eldridge, meeting with reporters following recovery from injuries when he struck by a vehicle in December 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News file photo) There’s another fundraiser being planned for DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Austin Eldridge, who you may remember as the deputy severely injured trying to help a stranded motorist.
DeSoto Times Today
Baptist DeSoto makes U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list: Recognized as a High Performing Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for congestive heart failure, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist...
thelocalvoice.net
Ole Miss Pharmacology Graduate Student Building a Legacy Through Research
Cellas Hayes is first Ole Miss student in 35 years to receive NIH fellowship. Cellas Hayes‘ journey in science and research began as a college sophomore. “I was simply searching for an on-campus job and research experience to strengthen my medical school application,” said Hayes, a graduate student from the Scott County community of Ludlow in the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy.
desotocountynews.com
Taylor leaves Horn Lake for Byhalia chamber position
You may have noticed recently on social media from the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce that it is looking for a new Executive Director. That is because the current executive director Laura Taylor is leaving to take on a similar role with the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Byhalia...
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven
Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
hottytoddy.com
Graduate Hotels Now Offering Short-Term Home Rentals
Graduate Hotels recently announced the launch of Graduate Homes, a premium short-term rental offering with properties available to be booked in Oxford for stays beginning in the fall. Specializing in university-anchored markets, Graduate Homes offers travelers an elevated guest experience and local homeowners the opportunity to earn additional income during...
desotocountynews.com
Supervisors hear plans for new Hernando YMCA
Officials are in the process of fundraising for a second facility in DeSoto County. Officials of the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South unveiled to the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors their plans to build a new YMCA facility in Hernando. The $13 million, 40,000-square foot facility could be a...
Students, parents fired up about new dress code they say ‘unfairly’ targets females in this Mississippi school district
A new dress code has students and parents accuse officials in one Mississippi school district of targeting females with rules that are “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Students and parents at Oxford High School have started a petition and have gone public with their grievances against the school’s dress code.
Students in DeSoto County Schools head back to class
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Students in DeSoto County Schools, the largest school district in the state of Mississippi, headed back to class Thursday. FOX13′s Tom Dees spoke with Superintendent Cory Uselton about heading back to class. He said every year, parents have to get used to the new...
hottytoddy.com
Hurdle Named 2022 Citizen of the Year
The annual Citizen of the Year award is given by the Oxford School District to recognize a community member who contributes to the success of schools and to the betterment of our students. At the Board of Trustees meeting in July, Lynndy Hurdle was named this year’s Citizen of the...
hottytoddy.com
OPD Welcomes Future K9 ‘Elko’ to the Force
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a donation to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday during its regular meeting; however, this donation wasn’t the kind that comes in the form of a check. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the department’s newest K9, “Elko” to the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill....
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon on Destiny Center
Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Destiny Center on Aug 4. Destiny Center is a mobile community center that brings resources and people together. They are located at 8941 Hwy 305 N.
DeSoto Times Today
The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around
Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
Oxford Eagle
Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
actionnews5.com
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major problems with the MLGW payment system on Tuesday, August 2, caused major headaches and heartache for ratepayers. Thousands of customers were charged multiple times for the same bill. MLGW customers reported having their sky-high, summer bills deducted not once not twice, but as many as...
Oxford Eagle
OHS students, parents fired up against school dress code
Students at Oxford High School are taking a stand against the school’s dress code, calling it “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Oxford Schools let back in for the 2022-2023 year on Monday, Aug. 1, and OHS students were faced with a dress code that banned clothing past a certain length. For students, that meant they could not wear skirts, shorts, or skorts and rips or tears above their mid-thigh.
DeSoto Times Today
Mayor Ken Adams has pizza named in his honor
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams knows that he has reached the pinnacle of his political career when they name a pizza after you. And that’s exactly what happened at the August 2 Board of Aldermen meeting. Adams was presented with a “Mayor Ken” pizza from Papa Murphy’s. The thin...
yalnews.com
Looking Back In Yalobusha County History
• 15 years ago, Aug. 9, 2007 – The big news was the election. Out of 15 races, only the Sheriff’s contest would require a runoff between Lance Humphreys and Jamie Caldwell. In what was described as one of the hardest fought races, Daryl Burney defeated challenger Tina Stevens.
DeSoto County Schools start year with more officers
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– School is about to be back in session Thursday for thousands of students in DeSoto County, and for many safety is a top priority. Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, districts across the country are looking at how to improve their safety plans. DeSoto County Superintendent Cory Uselton said his district […]
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
