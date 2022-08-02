Read on www.skysports.com
Breeders' Cup: Rocket Rodney to warm-up for Keeneland with trip to Paris for Prix d'Arenburg on September 1
George Scott is leaving no stone unturned with Rocket Rodney as all roads lead to a trip to Keeneland and the Breeders' Cup in November. The speedy son of Dandy Man has acquitted himself well in his career to date, already a runner-up in a hot renewal of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Listed winner in Sandown's Dragon Stakes.
Friday Tips
New Definition fell short in Listed company last month but can make the most of a drop in grade for the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Musselburgh. James Tate's charge showed plenty of promise in finishing second in his first two racecourse outings before getting off the mark in a Kempton novice event, triumphing in decent style by two and a half lengths. That victory prompted Tate to raise his sights for the Rose Bowl at Newbury and with first-time cheekpieces, he was hardly disgraced in being beaten just over four lengths in fourth.
Saturday Tips
Grocer Jack is finally starting to live up to his chunky price tag and he can secure a Group Three triumph in the Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock. The five-year-old won a couple of Group Threes in Germany and Italy last season and was also placed at Group One level, prompting Prince Faisal Bin Khaled to splash out 700,000 guineas at last year's Tattersalls Autumn sale.
Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey making significant progress following fall at Galway Festival
Amateur jockey Wesley Joyce is reported to have made "major progress" over the last week as he continues to recover from a fall at the Galway Festival. The 19-year-old suffered major chest trauma when unseated from Red Heel in a seven-furlong Listed race at the track last Thursday. While the rider remains in intensive care, he is now breathing unaided and is responsive.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: £20,000 Brighton Mile headlines trio of Wednesday meetings
The £20,000 Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap looks like an excellent renewal with 13 going to post for the feature at the Sussex venue, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3.40 Brighton - Previous winners clash in Brighton Mile. Winners of the last two runnings show up in this afternoon's big...
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
Racing League: Sean Levey hat-trick at Doncaster gives London & The South dream start in week one
Sean Levey and London and The South dominated week one of Racing League at Doncaster, opening up a commanding lead in the standings. Managed by Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman, London and The South landed four of the seven contests on Town Moor, with Levey riding a treble. Pre-competition favourites...
Prix Maurice de Gheest: James Doyle confident of big run from Royal Ascot hero Naval Crown
James Doyle believes Naval Crown's versatility will stand him in good stead ahead of the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday. A 33-1 winner of the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot from better-fancied Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Creative Force, he proved that was no fluke when a clear second to Alcohol Free in the July Cup.
Commonwealth Games: England prepared for Australian backlash in semi-final
On April 15, 2018, England shook up the world order by beating their hosts Australia and Helen Housby's famous last-second goal secured the team their first gold medal at a major championships. The netball competition at a Commonwealth Games stands up there alongside a Netball World Cup in terms of...
Premier League top goalscorer betting - Back 33/1 Callum Wilson, says Jones Knows
In his series of betting previews for the new season, tipster Jones Knows is backing Callum Wilson at 33/1 to win the Premier League Golden Boot. 1pt EW on Callum Wilson to win the Premier League Golden Boot (33/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!) For all the hype of...
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold in Birmingham
The 29-year-old triumphed with 6,377 points, ahead of Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor, who took silver, and England team-mate Jade O'Dowda in third. It is Johnson-Thompson's first victory since winning the world title in 2019, having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last...
The Hundred is a 'big tournament' for Jason Roy after his T20 struggles, says Nasser Hussain
The Hundred is a "big tournament" for Jason Roy after his scratchy run of form for England in T20 internationals, says Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain. Roy scored just 76 runs in six T20Is for England this summer and will want a strong showing with Oval Invincibles in The Hundred to ease any doubts about his place at the World Cup in Australia later this year.
RFU reveals rise in ticket sales for England Women's internationals after Lionesses' Wembley win
The Red Roses face the United States at Sandy Park, Exeter on September 3, before tackling Wales at Ashton Gate in Bristol 11 days later. They are England's final two games before embarking on their World Cup campaign in New Zealand during October and November. The Lionesses were crowned European...
The Hundred: England places up for grabs as men's and women's World Cups loom, says Nasser Hussain
Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain looks ahead to the second edition of The Hundred and the "world-class, world-beaters" set to take centre stage, as well as how the Lionesses' Euros win might help and which players might be pushing for England selection... What you find out with The Hundred - given...
Super League: Hull KR beat bottom-side Toulouse to boost play-off bid
The half-back scored the decisive late try and kicked three conversions as Rovers fought back from a 12-6 half-time deficit to sink the visitors. In an error-strewn match, Rovers forced the first mistake with four minutes gone and on the next set George King made his way deep into Toulouse territory, but the possession came to nothing.
Heather Knight: England captain ruled out of Commonwealth Games and The Hundred to injury
The injury, picked up in the first T20 international of the three-match series against South Africa earlier this month, has failed to settle down. Knight missed the final two T20s of England's series sweep of South Africa, as well as their opening two wins of the Commonwealth Games against Sri Lanka and the Proteas again.
Eoin Morgan says London Spirit's Hundred thriller with Oval Invincibles was close to international cricket
Eoin Morgan said London Spirit's nail-biting victory over Oval Invincibles was as "as close to an international game" as he has ever played in domestic English cricket. Morgan's men pipped their London rivals by three runs at a packed-out Kia Oval on Thursday night, with Invincibles ending on 168 from their 100 balls in reply to Spirit's total of 171.
Super League: Will Toulouse Olympique defy history in battle to avoid relegation?
For the second week in a row, the hosts took the lead in the Betfred Super League match, only for lapse defending and poor discipline to prove costly and send them back to the bottom of the table. Having briefly hauled themselves out of the relegation place on the back...
