New Definition fell short in Listed company last month but can make the most of a drop in grade for the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Musselburgh. James Tate's charge showed plenty of promise in finishing second in his first two racecourse outings before getting off the mark in a Kempton novice event, triumphing in decent style by two and a half lengths. That victory prompted Tate to raise his sights for the Rose Bowl at Newbury and with first-time cheekpieces, he was hardly disgraced in being beaten just over four lengths in fourth.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO