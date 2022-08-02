ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Friday Tips

New Definition fell short in Listed company last month but can make the most of a drop in grade for the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Musselburgh. James Tate's charge showed plenty of promise in finishing second in his first two racecourse outings before getting off the mark in a Kempton novice event, triumphing in decent style by two and a half lengths. That victory prompted Tate to raise his sights for the Rose Bowl at Newbury and with first-time cheekpieces, he was hardly disgraced in being beaten just over four lengths in fourth.
Saturday Tips

Grocer Jack is finally starting to live up to his chunky price tag and he can secure a Group Three triumph in the Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock. The five-year-old won a couple of Group Threes in Germany and Italy last season and was also placed at Group One level, prompting Prince Faisal Bin Khaled to splash out 700,000 guineas at last year's Tattersalls Autumn sale.
Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey making significant progress following fall at Galway Festival

Amateur jockey Wesley Joyce is reported to have made "major progress" over the last week as he continues to recover from a fall at the Galway Festival. The 19-year-old suffered major chest trauma when unseated from Red Heel in a seven-furlong Listed race at the track last Thursday. While the rider remains in intensive care, he is now breathing unaided and is responsive.
William Haggas
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A

The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
Super 6 is back - Win £1,000,000 for free!

Super 6 is back with a £1,000,000 jackpot to start the season, focusing on the six biggest games across the Premier League weekend. It's back... and the game has changed. Super 6 returns for another season, focusing on the six biggest games across the Premier League weekend. Now you...
Commonwealth Games: England prepared for Australian backlash in semi-final

On April 15, 2018, England shook up the world order by beating their hosts Australia and Helen Housby's famous last-second goal secured the team their first gold medal at a major championships. The netball competition at a Commonwealth Games stands up there alongside a Netball World Cup in terms of...
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold in Birmingham

The 29-year-old triumphed with 6,377 points, ahead of Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor, who took silver, and England team-mate Jade O'Dowda in third. It is Johnson-Thompson's first victory since winning the world title in 2019, having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last...
SPORTS
The Hundred is a 'big tournament' for Jason Roy after his T20 struggles, says Nasser Hussain

The Hundred is a "big tournament" for Jason Roy after his scratchy run of form for England in T20 internationals, says Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain. Roy scored just 76 runs in six T20Is for England this summer and will want a strong showing with Oval Invincibles in The Hundred to ease any doubts about his place at the World Cup in Australia later this year.
SPORTS
Super League: Hull KR beat bottom-side Toulouse to boost play-off bid

The half-back scored the decisive late try and kicked three conversions as Rovers fought back from a 12-6 half-time deficit to sink the visitors. In an error-strewn match, Rovers forced the first mistake with four minutes gone and on the next set George King made his way deep into Toulouse territory, but the possession came to nothing.
RUGBY
Eoin Morgan says London Spirit's Hundred thriller with Oval Invincibles was close to international cricket

Eoin Morgan said London Spirit's nail-biting victory over Oval Invincibles was as "as close to an international game" as he has ever played in domestic English cricket. Morgan's men pipped their London rivals by three runs at a packed-out Kia Oval on Thursday night, with Invincibles ending on 168 from their 100 balls in reply to Spirit's total of 171.
SPORTS

