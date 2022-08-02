Read on www.portlandmercury.com
Related
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
Joe Rogan slams the Catholic Vatican as 'a country filled with pedophiles and stolen art'
Joe Rogan's attack on the Vatican came as Pope Francis visited Canada to "beg for forgiveness" for the Catholic Church's role in abusing indigenous children.
Opinion: Christians Want to Stop Children From Praying to the God of Their Choice
It always bothers me when people tell the lie that children aren’t allowed to pray at school. When you think about it, it’s a completely absurd thing to say. There’s absolutely no way to stop a child from praying. We don’t have machines that can read minds. There’s no way to know what a student is thinking about.
Why My Ancestors Might Not Have Been Slaves
There is a time in every person’s life when they begin to search for themselves. Breaking down your name is a great place to start. Your first name is like the gateway to your future. It’s how you build atop the foundation of the legacy your family created for you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Researchers assert that near-death experiences are evidence that there is an afterlife
It's one of the great mysteries of life, what happens when we die. The notion of an "afterlife," or the continuation of our spiritual path, has taken on many diverse meanings throughout the course of history and across religions. People who follow the teachings of the Christian religion believe that they will either go to paradise or hell depending on what they do and what they decide. People of other faiths believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even an animal after they die.
Does an image of Joseph Smith exist? What one descendant found in a forgotten family heirloom
His death mask, paintings and descriptions of his physical appearance provide some clues of the appearance of the first president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A descendant believes he has found a daguerreotype of Joseph Smith, according to Lachlan Mackay, a member of Community...
Albert Woodfox, held in solitary confinement for 43 years, dies aged 75
Member of ‘Angola Three’ was wrongfully convicted of 1972 murder of Louisiana prison guard and released only in 2016
Creflo Dollar and tithing: How it evolved into giving cash to the church
Creflo Dollar denounces his tithing teachingYoutube screen shot. Creflo Dollar recently shared his personal evolution regarding tithing (giving 10 percent to the church) and set off a firestorm of debate on both sides of the issue. You can listen to his video by clicking here. An online search will show that there are preachers and lay people who agree with him and he also has detractors. What has not been widely talked about during this issue is the how and why of tithing changing from produce in the Old Testament into giving money today.
RELATED PEOPLE
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For?
Over the last year, you may have seen the phrase Foundational Black Americans (FBA) tossed around the internet thanks to the "World #1 Race Baiter," Tariq Nasheed. The post Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For? appeared first on NewsOne.
Oklahoma-based tribes say followed rules on Freedmen rights
Leaders and representatives of five Oklahoma-based tribes on Wednesday told a U.S. Senate committee that they have followed treaties and court rulings regarding the citizenship of Freedmen and that the federal government should respect their sovereignty. Freedmen were the freed Black people enslaved by the Cherokee, Seminole, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek)...
Church apologies: Top leaders say sorry for historical sins
When Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous groups on Canadian soil this week, he will make another effort toward healing harms inflicted at church-run residential schools — and add to the Catholic Church’s growing ledger of atonement for past transgressions. Like the papacy, top Protestant leaders also have gradually issued institutional mea culpas for their churches’ historical wrongs. Many of the apologies on behalf of Christian denominations are for grave offenses: genocide, sex abuse, slavery, war and more. While increasingly common, the ecclesial apology is a relatively modern phenomenon, said Jeremy Bergen, a church apology expert and professor of religious and theological studies at Conrad Grebel University College in Waterloo, Ontario. “For 1,900 years, churches didn’t apologize for the bad things that they did,” Bergen said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Losing faith in bishops over LGBTQ+ rights and their lack of empathy
Though I welcome the changes to the text of the Lambeth conference “call on human dignity”, removing the offensive and wrong-headed attempt to reaffirm a resolution from 1998 and its homophobic attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ people and our relationships, I am left distressed and bruised, like so many faithful members of the Church of England (Justin Welby forced to allow Anglican bishops to reject statement on sexuality, 26 July).
NPR
La Malinche was a young linguist forced to serve the Spanish conquerors
About 500 years ago, Spanish soldiers invaded the Aztec empire in modern-day Mexico. It's one of history's most consequential tales, and the story changes depending on whose perspective you hear. The conquerors had a story - a few hundred men who captured that empire. Indigenous people had a story of losing independence. And between them was a woman known as La Malinche. She was enslaved and served as an interpreter to the conqueror, Hernan Cortes. Today, some Mexicans consider her a traitor for helping the conquerors, while others say she helped to change the world. Yasmin Khan of KUNM visited an art exhibit that examines her life.
Relatives of trapped Mexican miners pray for miracle
Relatives of 10 workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico clung to hope they were still alive Friday, nearly 48 hours after a cave-in sparked a major rescue operation. "We're working tirelessly to rescue the 10 trapped miners," she said.
One in five US adults condone ‘justified’ political violence, mega-survey finds
As mistrust and alienation from democratic institutions peaks, researchers explore how willing Americans are to commit violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope in Canada
ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday at Canada’s national shrine and came face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples: to rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” and repudiate the theories that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today. Right before Mass began, two Indigenous women unfurled a banner at the altar of the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré that read: “Rescind the Doctrine” in bright red and black letters. The protesters were escorted away and the Mass proceeded without incident, though the women...
Faith: A Practical Definition
What is faith? For many, faith is synonymous with religion – I am a follower of the Christian faith. Secular dictionaries define faith as a strong belief or conviction in “in something for which there is no proof.” How does the Bible define “faith?”. The word...
Comments / 0