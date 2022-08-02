ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

NewsOne

Why My Ancestors Might Not Have Been Slaves

There is a time in every person’s life when they begin to search for themselves. Breaking down your name is a great place to start. Your first name is like the gateway to your future. It’s how you build atop the foundation of the legacy your family created for you.
Miss Ally

Researchers assert that near-death experiences are evidence that there is an afterlife

It's one of the great mysteries of life, what happens when we die. The notion of an "afterlife," or the continuation of our spiritual path, has taken on many diverse meanings throughout the course of history and across religions. People who follow the teachings of the Christian religion believe that they will either go to paradise or hell depending on what they do and what they decide. People of other faiths believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even an animal after they die.
Cheryl E Preston

Creflo Dollar and tithing: How it evolved into giving cash to the church

Creflo Dollar denounces his tithing teachingYoutube screen shot. Creflo Dollar recently shared his personal evolution regarding tithing (giving 10 percent to the church) and set off a firestorm of debate on both sides of the issue. You can listen to his video by clicking here. An online search will show that there are preachers and lay people who agree with him and he also has detractors. What has not been widely talked about during this issue is the how and why of tithing changing from produce in the Old Testament into giving money today.
The Associated Press

Oklahoma-based tribes say followed rules on Freedmen rights

Leaders and representatives of five Oklahoma-based tribes on Wednesday told a U.S. Senate committee that they have followed treaties and court rulings regarding the citizenship of Freedmen and that the federal government should respect their sovereignty. Freedmen were the freed Black people enslaved by the Cherokee, Seminole, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek)...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Church apologies: Top leaders say sorry for historical sins

When Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous groups on Canadian soil this week, he will make another effort toward healing harms inflicted at church-run residential schools — and add to the Catholic Church’s growing ledger of atonement for past transgressions. Like the papacy, top Protestant leaders also have gradually issued institutional mea culpas for their churches’ historical wrongs. Many of the apologies on behalf of Christian denominations are for grave offenses: genocide, sex abuse, slavery, war and more. While increasingly common, the ecclesial apology is a relatively modern phenomenon, said Jeremy Bergen, a church apology expert and professor of religious and theological studies at Conrad Grebel University College in Waterloo, Ontario. “For 1,900 years, churches didn’t apologize for the bad things that they did,” Bergen said.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Losing faith in bishops over LGBTQ+ rights and their lack of empathy

Though I welcome the changes to the text of the Lambeth conference “call on human dignity”, removing the offensive and wrong-headed attempt to reaffirm a resolution from 1998 and its homophobic attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ people and our relationships, I am left distressed and bruised, like so many faithful members of the Church of England (Justin Welby forced to allow Anglican bishops to reject statement on sexuality, 26 July).
RELIGION
NPR

La Malinche was a young linguist forced to serve the Spanish conquerors

About 500 years ago, Spanish soldiers invaded the Aztec empire in modern-day Mexico. It's one of history's most consequential tales, and the story changes depending on whose perspective you hear. The conquerors had a story - a few hundred men who captured that empire. Indigenous people had a story of losing independence. And between them was a woman known as La Malinche. She was enslaved and served as an interpreter to the conqueror, Hernan Cortes. Today, some Mexicans consider her a traitor for helping the conquerors, while others say she helped to change the world. Yasmin Khan of KUNM visited an art exhibit that examines her life.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AFP

Relatives of trapped Mexican miners pray for miracle

Relatives of 10 workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico clung to hope they were still alive Friday, nearly 48 hours after a cave-in sparked a major rescue operation. "We're working tirelessly to rescue the 10 trapped miners," she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope in Canada

ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday at Canada’s national shrine and came face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples: to rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” and repudiate the theories that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today. Right before Mass began, two Indigenous women unfurled a banner at the altar of the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré that read: “Rescind the Doctrine” in bright red and black letters. The protesters were escorted away and the Mass proceeded without incident, though the women...
ADVOCACY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Faith: A Practical Definition

What is faith? For many, faith is synonymous with religion – I am a follower of the Christian faith. Secular dictionaries define faith as a strong belief or conviction in “in something for which there is no proof.” How does the Bible define “faith?”. The word...
RELIGION

