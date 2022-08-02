NEWS CONFERENCE: Back-to-school health guidance revealed by DPH this morning

Read on www.wfsb.com
Related
A Connecticut couple found a bear eating in their kitchen. It came back the next day.
A couple caught a hungry black bear helping itself to a meal inside their Connecticut home, CBS New York reports. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got...
Connecticut rents in top ten
A just released study finds that Connecticut rents rank tenth among all 50 states and that minimum wage is not enough to rent and live comfortably
Register Citizen
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
Eyewitness News
Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
Comments / 0