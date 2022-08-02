Chicago mother prepares for back-to-school shopping amid inflation: ‘Definitely a struggle’

Read on fox40jackson.com
South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities
CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever. The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
Applications for Chicago's free bike program due tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking for a chance to receive a free bike, Thursday is the last day you can apply to get one from the City of Chicago.Applications opened last month for the Bike Chicago program. It's part of the Chicago Department of Transportation's initiative to fight climate change.Over the next four years, the department plans to give 5,000 bikes and maintenance gear to people who qualify. If you would like to apply, visit the chicago.gov website.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
New men's homeless shelter in Rogers Park has green light, but not everyone likes the idea
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A proposal for a new homeless shelter serving men in the Rogers Park community is getting the go-ahead. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, advocates say the facility is needed now more than ever as homeless populations skyrocket. But not everyone is on board with the plan. Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) has given the green light to the relocation of the shelter that will serve men facing homelessness. It will be opening in the vacant former St. Francis Community Health Center, at 7464 N. Clark St. at Birchwood Avenue. The shelter will have 72 beds in total. Ald. Hadden said...
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
LISTEN: Over 80% of homelessness in Chicago affect people of color. A look into community concerns on homelessness
On this week’s episode of In Depth podcast, we dive deep into the current state of affordable housing and homelessness with the Director of Policy for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.
Outdoor and Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Chicago
At once nostalgic and COVID-safe, drive-in movie theaters have experienced a deserved resurgence over the past couple years, including throughout the Chicagoland area. For those averse to being price gouged over popcorn or crowding into indoor packed theaters (thanks, Tom Cruise), outdoor and drive-in movies provide that same cinematic wallop and communal experience, minus the exorbitant prices or risk of catching the latest Omicron variant while catching the latest Marvel romp.
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Clear the Shelters Animal Adoption Event has kicked off at Several Chicago Shelters
It’s August, and that means it’s time to clear the shelters!. Animals shelters all over are participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters event. From August 1st through the 31st many shelters are waiving adoption fees in an attempt to find more forever homes for their furry occupants.
Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
Pre-K enrollment down in Chicago
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools have a message for parents of young kids: Sign up for Pre-K. It’s free and open to everyone in the city. There are still thousands of open slots for the upcoming school year. So far there have been about 20,000 applications for the pre-school program in virtually every […]
Four Things To Do in Chicago, Aug. 4-Aug. 10
Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Saturday, Aug. 6 – 🎤 Enjoy a free Celia Cruz tribute concert plus live music, food and local merchants from noon to 5 p.m. at Kelvyn Park (4438 W Wrightwood Ave).
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
Chicago is Giving Away 5,000 Free Bikes, But Application Deadline is Approaching
If you're looking for a new bike, you may be able to get one from the city of Chicago, for free --- but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as well as "maintenance and safety equipment" to Chicagoans by 2026, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation stated last month.
Lollapalooza security guard arrested for allegedly making false mass shooting threat to leave work early
A security guard who worked Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival last weekend is accused of making fake mass shooting threats to get out of work early. Janya Williams, 18, allegedly sent her supervisor an anonymous message via TextNow Friday afternoon that said, “Mass shooting at 4pm location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets.”
Pair shot while standing outside in Austin
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River
Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
