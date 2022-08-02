Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash

Read on fox40jackson.com
3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) – Three people have been arrested after a woman was shot at and robbed in Byram. The incident happened on July 24 at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The female victim told police she was approached by two men who pointed a gun at her and who attempted to carjack her.
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in...
Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An emotional scene in the Hinds County Circuit Court Thursday after a former Jackson Police officer was found guilty in the beating death of George Robinson. Thursday, a jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He was taken into custody by the Hinds...
‘I’ve never seen roads in such disrepair’: No timeline when Old Canton Rd will reopen to traffic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Marie Estes has only lived on Hawthorn Drive for a few weeks, but in that time she and her husband have become intimately familiar with Jackson’s road and water woes. In July, shortly after moving in, a water line burst occurred on Old Canton...
Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – Three arrests were made in Vicksburg, all involving firearms. Thirty-year-old Deandre Royal was charged with shooting into a home on Elizabeth Circle on July 12th. Royal is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Also...
‘We can’t go nowhere’: Canton residents begin long road to recovery
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery. “We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton...
The creative way Richland educators got kids excited about the first day of school
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) – As thousands of students in Rankin County returned to school on Friday, Richland Upper Elementary educators found a neat way to get kids excited. Teachers and administrators decorated each hallway to represent a different decade. Even the teachers dressed up!. It’s a four-year tradition that...
Hinds County, city of Jackson at odds over when downtown holding facility will open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – One Hinds County Supervisor says repairs to the city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility should be finished by next week, but the city attorney isn’t quite as optimistic. Hinds County currently owns the building where the holding facility is located and talks about...
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening. The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29. The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department...
Sheriff Jones, Hinds County Board of Supervisors ‘disappointed’ in Raymond jail takeover ruling
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – However, the Hind’s County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Tyree Jones were not pleased with the ruling. “While we respect the Court’s decision, we are disappointed in it,” the press release read. The decision was handed down on July 29 and...
Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
Jackson city leaders announce they’re cutting off water for nonpayment beginning Aug. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you haven’t paid your water bill, now could be the time to do it. Officials gave the Jackson City Council an update on all things water and sewer at a special ad-hoc committee meeting on Wednesday. A good part of the meeting was...
