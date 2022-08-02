Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
CBS 46
Rent spikes hit Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a critical need for foster parents in Georgia, the Governor now launching a statewide campaign to recruit and retain foster parents. The push comes at a time when high rent prices are creating more barriers for Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system.
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
Georgia residents can claim embryos as dependents on state taxes, get $3,000 for each unborn child
Georgia residents can now get a $3,000 tax credit for embryos when they claim an unborn child as a dependent on their state taxes. The state’s revenue department made the announcement Monday. “In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health...
fox5atlanta.com
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
valdostatoday.com
DHS seeking critically needed Georgia foster parents
ATLANTA – The DHS announces a new statewide marketing campaign to recruit critically needed foster parents for Georgia’s youth in custody. Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody.
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
How the state's abortion law could impact wrongful death lawsuits in cases of negligence or murder
ATLANTA — Georgia's abortion law took effect in late July. Now, some unintended impacts of the legislation are being realized. The law considers a fetus to be a person when a heartbeat is typically detected, which generally happens around six weeks into the pregnancy. On Monday, the Georgia Department...
CBS 46
Free Covid testing kiosks opens in communities across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A free Covid testing kiosk is being placed in communities across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is sponsoring the kiosks that will offer to test 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, after completing a registration form, the...
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Here's how Georgia is trying to recruit more foster parents
ATLANTA — Georgia state leaders are working to recruit more foster parents with a new marketing campaign. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced the efforts Tuesday in collaboration with First Lady Marty Kemp and the Department of Human Services. DHS officials said the new statewide campaign would help recruit and...
WRDW-TV
Georgia law makes recess mandatory for K-5 students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year will be the first year Georgia is mandating recess for all elementary students in public schools. In the new law, recess can’t be taken away for disciplinary reasons either. Only 10 states have mandatory recess laws for elementary schools. South Carolina is not...
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown Festival
Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival cancelled the event on August 1, primarily due to safety concerns arising from whether they could implement a local ban on guns from the festival site.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
First Coast News
Florida takes aim at illegal robocalls and the phone providers that allow them
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new task force of lawyers will work to prevent pesky robocalls — and Florida will help spearhead the effort. Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday announced the formation of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which she said would investigate international scammers who target Americans. The panel includes 50 attorneys general who say they'll work to shut down phone service providers that don't take steps to prevent illegal robocall traffic because they're turning a profit.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
