Georgia State

CBS 46

Rent spikes hit Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a critical need for foster parents in Georgia, the Governor now launching a statewide campaign to recruit and retain foster parents. The push comes at a time when high rent prices are creating more barriers for Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system.
The Center Square

Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses

(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
fox5atlanta.com

Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia

ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
valdostatoday.com

DHS seeking critically needed Georgia foster parents

ATLANTA – The DHS announces a new statewide marketing campaign to recruit critically needed foster parents for Georgia’s youth in custody. Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody.
CBS 46

Free Covid testing kiosks opens in communities across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A free Covid testing kiosk is being placed in communities across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is sponsoring the kiosks that will offer to test 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, after completing a registration form, the...
11Alive

Here's how Georgia is trying to recruit more foster parents

ATLANTA — Georgia state leaders are working to recruit more foster parents with a new marketing campaign. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced the efforts Tuesday in collaboration with First Lady Marty Kemp and the Department of Human Services. DHS officials said the new statewide campaign would help recruit and...
WRDW-TV

Georgia law makes recess mandatory for K-5 students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year will be the first year Georgia is mandating recess for all elementary students in public schools. In the new law, recess can’t be taken away for disciplinary reasons either. Only 10 states have mandatory recess laws for elementary schools. South Carolina is not...
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers

ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
First Coast News

Florida takes aim at illegal robocalls and the phone providers that allow them

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new task force of lawyers will work to prevent pesky robocalls — and Florida will help spearhead the effort. Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday announced the formation of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which she said would investigate international scammers who target Americans. The panel includes 50 attorneys general who say they'll work to shut down phone service providers that don't take steps to prevent illegal robocall traffic because they're turning a profit.
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown

ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
