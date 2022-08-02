ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Financial Services#Ricp
CBS News

Americans with 401(k)s were asked how much they need to save for retirement. The answer: $1.7 million

Americans with 401(k)s were recently asked how much they needed to sock away to afford retirement. The answer: $1.7 million. That number may seem like a pipe dream to many, especially given that one-quarter of Americans have no retirement savings at all. But it's actually a humbler goal than the estimate given by workers when asked the same question a year ago, according to the new survey from Charles Schwab's Retirement Plan Services. In 2021, workers said they believed they would need $1.9 million to retire, the survey found.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
moneytalksnews.com

Have a 401(k)? Here’s a Secret Retirement Plan You Probably Don’t Know About

Have you reached the ceiling on your annual 401(k) contributions? Although you might not realize it, some workplaces make it possible to push up the roof a bit higher. More employers are offering the option of after-tax contributions to 401(k) plans, and that can raise the amount you are allowed to put away for retirement to as much as $61,000 annually.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

New Bill in Congress Could Help Your Savings Go Further in Retirement

SECURE 2.0 recently passed in the House and is currently under review in the Senate. The bill aims to expand retirement programs and make it easier to save. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy