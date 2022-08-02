ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daily Mail

Dad-of-two is killed in a car crash just months after his first wedding anniversary as local police offer a heartwarming gesture to his grieving widow and kids

A grieving widow has shared the heartwarming gesture she received from local police after her husband lost his life in a horror crash. Dad-of-two Sean Sutton, 31, tragically died after he lost control of his ute and crashed into a tree at an intersection near Busselton in Western Australia's south-west last Wednesday.
TheDailyBeast

Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them

The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Family of 5-year-old Anthony Pearson take legal action after the child with autism and epilepsy was found dead at his daycare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, there is a push for clarity, into what led to a five-year-old boy's death at a south suburban daycare.Anthony Pearson died last month. CBS 2's Steven Graves is speaking to his mother who is taking legal action.Energetic and full of laughter is how Anthony Pearson is described by his mother."He loved to spin bottles and objects. He made it evident that he loved me." Despite having autism and epilepsy, Tiffany Pearson said the five year old was thriving and expected to start school this month. "Out of all the issues he had, beforehand and all the...
CHICAGO, IL

