Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Dad-of-two is killed in a car crash just months after his first wedding anniversary as local police offer a heartwarming gesture to his grieving widow and kids
A grieving widow has shared the heartwarming gesture she received from local police after her husband lost his life in a horror crash. Dad-of-two Sean Sutton, 31, tragically died after he lost control of his ute and crashed into a tree at an intersection near Busselton in Western Australia's south-west last Wednesday.
Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them
The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer
A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after leaping into shallow water feet-first off boat and is rescued by deputies
A Florida woman suffered 'immediate paralysis' after she leapt into shallow water over the weekend. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday that a woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon into 'very shallow water' in Choctawhatchee Bay near the sea wall. She immediately lost feeling in her...
My teenage daughter was turned away from a water slide for being five pounds over the weight limit – she was humiliated
A DAD has told how his teenage daughter was publicly humiliated after being turned away from a water slide for being five pounds over the weight limit. Andrew Batton claims his child was left in tears after being forced to step on scales in front of crowds at the Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois.
Mom Issues Waterslide Warning As Daughter Suffers 'Greatest Dental Trauma'
"I for sure never thought such injuries could come from walking up a waterslide," the mom admitted.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Family of 5-year-old Anthony Pearson take legal action after the child with autism and epilepsy was found dead at his daycare
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, there is a push for clarity, into what led to a five-year-old boy's death at a south suburban daycare.Anthony Pearson died last month. CBS 2's Steven Graves is speaking to his mother who is taking legal action.Energetic and full of laughter is how Anthony Pearson is described by his mother."He loved to spin bottles and objects. He made it evident that he loved me." Despite having autism and epilepsy, Tiffany Pearson said the five year old was thriving and expected to start school this month. "Out of all the issues he had, beforehand and all the...
Mother Mourns Sudden Loss of Daughter and Son-in-Law Who Died Within a Week of One Another
A Florida mother mourns her daughter and son-in-law’s deaths within a week of one another, according to local reports. Amy Lamm’s son-in-law Jayson Lowery, 29, died suddenly due to a brain condition, according to local station WWNY. On July 16, her daughter, Desiree Lowery, 29, lovingly known as...
Mom Making Teen Son Pay Motorcycle Medical Bills With College Fund Praised
"Lucky they aren't both dead."
