Florida State

Emporia gazette.com

Triple digits before polls close

The only thing hotter than the Kansas Primary ballot question Tuesday may be the temperature. Emporia and all of eastern Kansas are back in a heat advisory between 1-7 p.m. The heat index locally could reach 104 degrees, which would match Monday's maximum.
EMPORIA, KS
Kelly, Schmidt secure party nominations in Kansas governor’s race — wildcard Pyle awaits

TOPEKA — Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt emerged victorious from Tuesday’s primary brandishing the organizational framework and burnished messaging of gubernatorial campaigns ready for a three-month sprint to November. Schmidt, who spent the past dozen years as attorney general of red-state Kansas, secured the GOP nomination...
KANSAS STATE
BREAKING: Kansas voters defeat abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK — Kansas voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a constitutional amendment that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observers who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 62-38 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense...
KANSAS STATE
Fight over Kansas abortion amendment propels avalanche of votes

OVERLAND PARK — Kansas voters turned out in unforeseen numbers to participate in an intense fight over abortion rights marked by expensive campaigns to educate and influence voters, dubious claims, and the unraveling of protections by the U.S. Supreme Court. The question before voters, in the form of a...
KANSAS STATE
Primary yields a few surprises

Yesterday’s primary election yielded a few surprises. Voters across the state rejected the Value Them Both amendment to the Kansas Constitution, with 59 percent, or 534,128 voting against. In Clay Couunty, 1,690 or about 58 percent, voted yes and 1,238 voted against.
KANSAS STATE

