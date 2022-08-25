ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes’ Hairstylist Always Uses This Volumizing Spray on Her Hair — Just $25

Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Imagine waking up, lifting your head from your pillow and instantly having red carpet-worthy hair. What a dream! A non-realistic one, of course, but that’s life. We can get the next best thing though. If you want an “ effortlessly tousled look ” — literally without the effort — then let’s do things the Katie Holmes way!

Beautiful, soft waves, major volume, a ‘do that looks like it’s fresh out of the salon — that’s what this award-winning volumizing spray is all about. Find out just why it’s the best of the best below!

Get the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

In 2020, Who What Wear spoke to Holmes’ longtime glam team, including hairstylist DJ Quintero , to ask all about the actress’ beauty secrets. Quintero revealed that Holmes loves to enhance her natural wavy texture, which is why a texturizing spray is key. ​"I literally will use this texturizing spray on Katie every single time we work together," he said. Every single time? That’s major. A must-buy for Us !

Even more exciting is that this spray is under $30 , and on Amazon! It comes from Serge Normant’s line too, who’s a famous hairstylist who has worked with stars like Sarah Jessica Parker , Julia Roberts and more. It’s not surprising that his line has become so popular with other celebrity hairstylists as well!

This is a clear spray that goes on clean, claiming to volumize and strengthen hair simultaneously while providing a touchable hold. It contains natural zeolite minerals, known to soak up excess oil, as well as vegetal white lupine protein, which may help nourish the hair and scalp. It’s also free of parabens and mineral oil, and it’s cruelty-free! This hairspray has a nice signature fragrance too that’s soft and fresh, featuring notes of ylang ylang, jasmine, musks and more.

You can use this spray at the beginning of the day, taking just a few seconds to seriously tousle your hair. You can also use it in the middle of the day to perk your locks up! Make the most of it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Serge Normant here and and check out other hair styling products here ! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

