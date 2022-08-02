Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.47.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO